The arrival of a DANA to the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands from tomorrow, Friday, until early Monday morning is unquestionable. This phenomenon, as the Meteored platform stated yesterday, “can be historic and extraordinary, since it is more typical of October or November.” The DANA, an isolated storm at high levels commonly known as cold drop, “will be potentially adverse and will bring the first storm of abundant rainfall, with rains that could be torrential in areas near the Mediterranean,” they indicated yesterday from the portal ‘tiempo.com ‘. On a positive note, they added that, “although the rains will not end the drought, the arrival of these first autumn rains will bring relief.”

However, and despite the uncertainty that the simulations of the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) still registered, the Region of Murcia is not going to be one of the most affected areas in the national territory, as the meteorologist reiterated yesterday Luis Bañón, spokesman for the agency. He added, in any case, that it will be today when more accurate predictions are available.

See also Automatic gas stations double their sales since the pandemic Related News



The time change will take place tomorrow, Friday, opening the month of September with the arrival of an Atlantic trough that, on Saturday, will be isolated from the general circulation, forming a DANA centered in the west of the peninsula. As a consequence, during the weekend, “it is probable that there will be persistent and widespread precipitation, locally accompanied by storms in practically the entire territory, with the exception of the Canary Islands”, according to the prediction of the national spokesman for Aemet, José Luis Camacho, although there is, nonetheless, still “high uncertainty” about the affected areas.

The predictions of the Aemet delegation indicated yesterday that the Region will not be among the most affected areas

This prediction also insists that the greatest instability could move to areas of the Mediterranean, where an intense wind from the Levant will blow, bringing humidity of maritime origin.

As a prelude to bad weather, yesterday there were scattered precipitations in different parts of the Region. In addition, bathing was prohibited in part of the Pedrucho Sur beach in La Manga del Mar Menor, in San Javier, due to strong currents. The section marked out with a red flag was one hundred meters, as reported by 112.