Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 07:20



Updated 07:53h.

During the morning, since two o’clock, it has rained abundantly in Cartagena, which has remained at a red alert level. Until six o’clock, nearly 100 liters have been registered in four hours in the center of Cartagena. It has rained especially in the center of the city and the west area. In the network of rain gauges of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the 72.6 liters in Rambla Benipila-Los Patojos stand out in one hour, or the 50.4 in Canteras.

The municipal emergency services have participated in a dozen rescues of people trapped in vehicles in the urban area. The most complicated rescue at dawn has been that of a person who usually takes refuge under a bridge in the Benipila boulevard.

According to official sources, local police and firefighters have gone looking for her and have managed to rescue her when the water levels were already high in the area.

There are also significant incidents due to the accumulation of water in neighborhood streets, such as San Ginés. In this area of ​​Cartagena’s Ensanche, Police and Firefighters have helped several drivers. There are also owners of flooded vehicles trying to get them out of Avenida Pintor Portela and Calle Jacinto Benavente, behind the Hospital del Rosell. The Local Police asks not to travel through these streets. Traffic is also slow in nearby areas, such as Paseo de Alfonso XIII and Calle Esparta. There are also complications in the accesses to Cartagena by the Murcia highway due to slow traffic and an accident, according to municipal sources.

From six in the morning, Cartagena is in the orange level until 3:00 p.m. due to warnings of up to 30 liters in an hour and up to 100 accumulated liters, the municipal authorities recall.

The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, has asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise extreme caution at the wheel, avoiding common flood areas.