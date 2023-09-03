Sunday, September 3, 2023, 09:02



| Updated 10:58 a.m.

This Sunday morning in the Region of Murcia, when the worst of the DANA that the country is going through was expected to arrive, it left a total of 46 incidents related to problems caused by the storm.

Although the forecasts warned of heavy rainfall, finally the DANA did not leave torrential rains. The area where the most water accumulated was in the Northwest region, where the rain gauges exceeded 25 liters per square meter in the last 12 hours. 20 liters were also recorded in the Guadalentín Valley, while in the Mar Menor area most stations remained below 15 liters.

Between 6:00 p.m. on September 2 and 7:30 a.m. on September 3, there were 65 calls from citizens requesting help. The most affected municipalities were Murcia, with a total of 34 calls to 112, and Cartagena, with 11 notices. The most common problems reported included power outages, façade wiring fires, transformer flashovers, TV antenna fires, and objects on the road. Fortunately, the calls did not report serious property damage related to lightning strikes.

Regarding personal incidents, a 30-year-old man was reported to have suffered bruises after slipping in the Murcian district of El Palmar. The health services transferred the injured person to the Hospital de la Arrixaca for medical attention.

The only road affected is in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, specifically the one that leads to El Mojón, where water logging usually occurs during heavy rains and was closed to traffic as a preventive measure.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) lowered the alert for the storm early on Sunday to yellow, given the improvement in the forecast. Only in the northern part of the Region of Murcia, in the Altiplano and Northwest regions, it will remain active until 6:00 p.m. due to the possibility of rainfall of more than 15 liters in just one hour. The alert for coastal phenomena in Mazarrón and the Cartagena coast is also still active, since there will be winds of up to 60 kilometers and waves of two to three meters high.