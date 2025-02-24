The Dana Judge rejects a complaint of Hazteoir against the Government delegate: “The competition is autonomous”

“The competence in civil protection is autonomic and the inactivity occurred in this area,” said the Catarroja judge that investigates the management of the Dana to inadmit a complaint filed against the Government delegate in the Valencian Community , Pilar Bernabé, by the association, make yourself heard.

The judge believes that the mass alert message to mobiles on the day of the Dana was “wrong in its content”

This follows from the resolution, facilitated by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), issued by the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which investigates possible crimes of homicide and injuries due to serious imprudence in Relationship with the Dana on October 29.

The complainants, make yourself heard, requested in their complaint, initially processed in the Court of Instruction 10 of Valencia and which was later sent by inhibition to Catarroja, that the head of the central executive in the autonomy was investigated for not having urged the Ministry of Interior the statement of emergency of national interest.

However, the magistrate understands that the omission that the complainants allege does not constitute a basis for attributing to the Government delegate the homicides and injuries committed by serious imprudence.

“Associate to the Government delegate the responsibility in the deaths and reckless injuries of October 29, when the competence in civil protection matters is autonomous and the inactivity occurred in this area, it lacks any legal grip,” he says.

The car states that there was at first “consensus at the regional and central level in which the National Emergency Declaration did not proceed.”

In addition,-he continues-to alert the population “it was not necessary to urge” that statement, because “it could be performed perfectly from the autonomous scope that was assuming the competences in emergencies” and, therefore, it was not “precise Transfer said action, that self -protection measures will be adopted, to the central administration through the Ministry of Interior ”.

The judge points out that the closeness of the Autonomous Community to citizens, to the place where the emergency was taking place, “constitutes an essential element in the field of civil protection”, since it allows to know the gravity “of that emergency and” agree What is appropriate with maximum speed “, such as communication to the population of” self -protection measures “.

On the other hand, the instructor on Monday has issued a second car in which he decrees the free dismissal of a complaint for material damage caused by the DANA, of which the Court of Instruction 15 of Valencia had been inhibited in his favor, at the same time at the same time which expresses reserve of actions before the contentious-administrative jurisdiction.

The judicial resolution recalls that the object of the investigation that is followed in the Court of First Instance and Instruction 3 of Catarroja is “deaths and injuries, associated with a negligent action”, deaths that “could be avoided”, unlike of what happened with material damages.

The magistrate also points out that the Criminal Code, in its article 267, only punishes as a slight crime, with penalties of a fine of three to nine months, the damages caused by serious recklessness in amount exceeding 80,000 euros.