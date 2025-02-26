The Dana judge reiterates that he investigates a “negligent action” and “homicides committed by serious imprudence”

The Judge of the Dana has reiterated that her investigation focuses on the 227 deaths of October 29. Material damage, says the judge, “could not be avoided” while “the deaths do.” The instructor insists on one of the three cars that has issued on Wednesday that her research focuses on the “homicides and injuries committed by serious recklessness.” The resolution indicates that the deaths in the focus of their research are associated with a “negligent action.”

The judge believes that the mass alert message to mobiles on the day of the Dana was “wrong in its content”

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Valencia has admitted the personation as a private accusation of the Association of Damnified Dana Horta Sud, although “exclusively” for the death of five relatives of two complainants and the injuries of another associate.

The magistrate abounds that the cause that instructs does not investigate the damages for serious recklessness. The essence of the procedure is the deaths – a “absolutely irreparable damage” -, to which reckless injuries would be added.

“This does not mean,” he says, that “they have not to obtain” the “timely repair” of the material damage requested by the association, although neither the procedure of the instructor nor the criminal jurisdiction are competent.

The “material destruction” of the Dana and the “emotional impact”

The instructor is no stranger to the panorama left by the ravine (her own court was razed by the flood). “It is evident that the material destruction that ravaged the populations has tended and will have an emotional impact that will last for a long time, but its repair must be carried in other areas and jurisdictions, not at the headquarters of this procedure,” he says.

It also limits the analysis of the psychological damage to the relatives of the deceased, especially for the syndrome or guilt of the survivor, and the physical injured, “in connection with homicides and reckless injuries.”

On the other hand, the judge has inadmitted a complaint filed by the local Federation of the CGT of València union directed against President Carlos Mazón. The magistrate indicates that Mazón’s condition “must assume the inadmissibility of the complaint for this court.” The decision on the complaint was pending after the inhibition of the Court of Instruction number 16 of València, in which he initially fell.

The Dana’s summary shows that most of the deaths happened before the alert: “They had to have warned”



In a third resolution, as previously done with Vox and Podemos, the magistrate has admitted the personation in the cause of the PSOE as a popular accusation, prior consignment of a bond of 6,000 euros within ten business days.