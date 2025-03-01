The Dana judge puts the focus on the recess of the Cecopi: three calls to Mazón when it was decided to launch the alert

The Judge of the DANA follows the track of the “decision -making analysis” at the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) on October 29, the Barrancada catastrophic day that has left 227 deaths. The magistrate has asked the Generalitat Valenciana to inform him of whether “there was any recess” at that key meeting, held precisely in the most critical hours of the tragedy.

There were several stops in which the Cecopi signal with the organisms connected telematically passed to black, in one case, and, therefore, they had no image or sound of what was happening in the facilities of the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Eliana and, on the other, only the audio was cut, as reported by Eldiario.es by face -to -face sources. In addition, there was a third although the sources consulted are located in different time slots, in any case after 8 pm.

The Minister and Single Command of the emergency, Salome Pradas, convened the Cecopi at 17.00 (almost 10 hours after Aemet’s red warning). In the first hour, each of the participating agencies of the meeting (Armed Forces, Government Delegation, Aemet, CHJ, Civil Protection, among others) gave a report of the situation. Already at that time the risk of the Forata dam began to focus on the situation, whose level rose rapidly, as transferred to the CHJ in several notices and as Miguel Polo verbally communicated. In fact, at 5:30 p.m. the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) a hydrological alert due to the risk of increasing the league rivers and Júcar. At 18.05, the dam entered stage 2, that is, which implies “danger of breakage or serious breakdown.”

The alert, in debate at 6:05 p.m.

At that time, Polo already suggested that some type of alert be sent to the population focused on rising to high floors, according to the same sources. The Deputy Director of Emergency of the Generalitat, Jorge Suárez, responsible for the management of ES-Alert, also put it on the table. At 18.10, emergencies announced a recess to reflect and the screen of its camera was in black, without audio or image for the organisms that were telematically connected, in the case of the AEMET, Government Delegation, the CHJ, the UME or the Provincial Police Station, as can be seen in the images published by Eldiario.es on February 20.





One of them was shared at 18.57 in a WhatsApp group in which one of the people attending the telematics meeting complained about the delay of the blackout. A minute later, he comments: “We are still waiting here, we have been reflecting more than an hour. As you can see, those of the CHJ are, but those of 112 no. ” At 19.03, he says: “We already connect again.”

What happened at that time of authentic informative blackout, especially when the meeting is not recorded or recorded? Face-to-face witnesses consulted by eldiario.es claim that the debate on sending the message with the ES-Alert system was opened, about whether it was convenient or if it was going to contribute to a panic that would further complicate the situation the collapse on the roads and, therefore, of trapped people. Although the shipment was finally agreed, then the content of the text and the geographical scope of the shipment was discussed. Also in that interval, at 18.45, he arrived in Civil Protection, where there is an emergency official of the notices, the ChJ mail in which the enormous flood of the Poyo ravine was notified.

In addition, in that same Mazón and Pradas strip they filed telephone contact up to three occasions, without so far the content of the conversations has been detailed. According to the call listing made by the Chief of the Consell, the contacts occurred at 18.16, at 18.25 and at 6.30 pm. There were also connections in that temporary space with the president of the Diputación, Vicent Mompó, present at the Cecopi, at 18.25 and at 18.27 hours.

Message preparation tension

Pradas moved to another room, and accompanied by the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente Mompó, tried to contact the Chief of the Consell to communicate the situation and also the possibility of the use of ES-Alert. There was a communication between Pradas and Mazón at 18.45, called recognized by the president of the Generalitat, in which the Minister informed him of the possibility of breakage of the Forata dam. This call does not appear in the list that Mazón facilitates in its latest version offered this week.

The closest at that time is the one carried out at 18.48 to its general communication director. This fact, the notice for the situation of the dam, was the one that Carlos Mazón argued to appear at the Cecopi, although he later assured that he arrived at 20.28 hours. It was after that alleged call of the 18.45 hours, when the preparation and preparation of the ES-ALErt message begins, as Eldiario.es of several face-to-face sources has learned.

The emergency deputy director, Jorge Suárez, and an official were in charge of initiating the procedures of the message and, from 19.00, the encounters between technicians for the content of the message began. Suarez and the head of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia, José Miguel Basset, discussed heatedly on launching a very forceful or more reduced message so as not to alarm more than necessary to the population. There were those who even stated that it would not be sent because it could be counterproductive. The debate generated so much tension, that the president of the Diputación de Valencia and the Autonomic Secretary of Emergencies cried out for the message to be launched. “Do you want to send the message once again?” Vicente Mompó snapped. The Autonomic Secretary of Emergencies, Emilio Argüeso, also also expressed himself.

The connection with the central government authorities had recovered at 19.03, but the audio was re -cut between 7.30 p.m. and 7.50 a.m., almost two hours after the Valencian Safety Agency and Emergency Response issued a risk notice in which the stage 2 in the Foramaida dam declared. The next break, according to the sources consulted, is already supposedly produced from 8:00 p.m., but the consulted sources differ from among which they remember that it occurred after the sending of the SMS and those that ensure that it occurred before.