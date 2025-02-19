02/19/2025



The judge who instructs the open criminal case on the catastrophic Dana of October 29, with 224 dead and three missing in the province of Valencia, points out that “the avoidability of the overwhelming number of deaths and the object of the investigation must focus on the Palmaria absence of notices to the population that could not take any measure to protect themselves ».

This has been expressed in a car, dated February 17 and consulted by ABC, the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which centralizes the proceedings after the tragedy, tight to the deaths and the injuries that required assistance Medical beyond a first care.

«The delay in receiving help affected or uncoordination, must be elucidated in other areas, In the contentious jurisdiction, or in the politician. It is the causal link that has determined the evidence to be adopted in a criminal process. Otherwise the investigation would become an analysis of the action during October 29 of all administrations disconnected from the criminal types, ”he says.

In another letter of the same day, also consulted by this newspaper, the magistrate shows that the civil protection message sent to the mobile phones of the population at 20.11 hours of that fateful day, to avoid displacements, was "Notably late" and "wrong in its content"because "many victims died without leaving the ground floor of their home, when going down to the garage, or simply being on public roads." Material damage "could not be avoided, deaths yes," he says.









They point out that the alert was not launched until Mazón arrived

As published on Wednesday La Vanguardia, which includes the testimony of two technicians present, the former Minister of Justice and Interior Salome Pradas waited for the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazónwill reach the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) to order the notice through the ES-ALErt system.

As ABC has been informing, the magistrate has required the Department of Interior and Emergencies to “manifest, succinctly, if she attended any other authority” in the Cecopi other than the 29 people and organizations to which he was convened.

Information that considers “relevant” for “the time between the call at 5:00 p.m. and the remission of the message at 8:11 p.m.”. Mazón attended that meeting around 7 pm.

The instructor has given Term until Thursday to the Autonomous Administration to answer this new requirement, which arrives after emergencies responded to the judge that was Pradas, ceased after the Dana, who ordered the late notice to be issued as director of the special plan in the face of the risk of flooding in the community Valenciana, being the head of the department competent in civil protection and emergencies.

However, according to the Generalitat, the decision was made “within a management committee formed by the aforementioned Minister and the Government delegate,” Pilar Bernabé, in the Cecopi, where this possibility was discussed.