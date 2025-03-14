The Dana judge accepts the call audios at 112 with consent “case by case” of relatives of deceased

The Dana judge accepts that the audios of the calls to 112 of October 29, the day of the Barrancada catastrophic, only of the relatives who contribute their consent are required. “It will be necessary to analyze, case by case, if they were carried out by the families of the deceased, where appropriate by the injured, or simply by witnesses, called to 112, and once said extreme, request the consent from each of them, for the incorporation of the audios,” says a car of the magistrate to which Eldiario.es has had access. The instructor rejects the request of the CGT union, which exercises one of the popular accusations in the case and requested that the almost 20,000 calls recorded by the Emergency Telephone of the Generalitat be incorporated into the procedure on the day of the Dana. The car excludes the “indiscriminate obtaining” from the audios of the calls that would affect the secret of communications.

Dana calls to 112 investigating the judge: children, babies and pregnant women trapped before the alert

“Different issue,” adds the judge, “would be the consent regarding their contribution for those who called 112,” according to the Constitutional Court doctrine. At the moment, the instructor has obtained the consent by one of the relatives of the victims, as reported by this newspaper.

The car explains that interference in the secret of communications “can only be carried out based on the alleged commission of malicious crimes” and not for the alleged crime against the rights of workers for which the CGT union was complained.

In total, according to the Generalitat report contributed to the cause, 112 registered almost 20,000 calls throughout that day.

As of 16.40, the first notices were received on the overflow of the Poyo ravine. Hours before the sending of the alert to the mobiles, the emergency telephone registered numerous notices about children, pregnant women and babies trapped by the flood.

The Dana judge destroys Mazón’s version about the response to the catastrophe and signs the “negligence”



The ex -consellera Salome Pradas, on the other hand, disregarded the calls claiming that they were not part of their “institutional functions.”