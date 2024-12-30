Beyond the human cost, the ten most economically devastating natural disasters of 2024 have had a cost of, at least, more than 4 billion dollars.

The figure, extracted from the report Counting the Cost 2024prepared by the British non-profit organization Christian Aidis not more accurate because the methodology used has only taken into account insured losses; Consequently, the report has excluded from its calculation some equally or even more devastating phenomena in terms of human loss that occurred in poorer countries, where many people lack insurance.

For example, the study does not include the costs of Cyclone Chido, which devastated the mayotte islands in December and which may have killed more than a thousand people.

“In Africa we have seen millions of people suffering from flooding in the west and the worst drought in living memory in the south. Africa may not have the highest insured losses from climate disasters, but we suffer a terrible human cost in lost lives and livelihoods. lives destroyed. The fact that we contribute less than 4% of global emissions but are the most affected by the impacts underlines why Africa needs financial support to confront a climate crisis caused by the rich world.”he states Mohamed Adowdirector of the energy and climate think tank Power Shift Africa, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

United States, the most affected

That said, the most costly event in economic terms was the Hurricane Milton (October 9-13), which cost the United States $60 billion and left behind a death toll of 88. This was not the only one, since the Hurricane Helenewhich also hit Cuba and Mexico in September, had an economic cost of $55 billion (and 232 deaths).

Beyond the American continent, no part of the world was free from this type of extreme climate phenomena. The floods in China between June and July, which ended the lives of 315 people, entailed a cost of more than 15 billion, while the passage of Typhoon Yagi over Southeast Asia (Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam or Thailand) at the beginning of September had a cost of more than 12 billion (despite being the deadliest event, with more than 829 deaths).

“These terrible climate disasters are a warning sign of what is to come if we do not accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. They also show the urgent need for adaptation measures, especially in the global South, where resources are especially scarce and people are more vulnerable to extreme weather events”consider Patrick WattCEO of Christian Aid.

Asia or Europe, also hit

Europe, for its part, was home to three of the ten costliest disasters. The storm Borisin mid-September, cost the center of the continent more than 5 billion dollars (and 26 deaths), and the floods in Bavaria (Germany), more than 4.

The report also includes the DANA from Valenciawhich despite being the fourth deadliest of those included in the study (226 deaths), its estimated cost is 4.22 billion dollarsa figure for which it occupies the tenth and last place on the list.

“We have to continue investing in ways to help people avoid danger. Reducing the use of coal, oil and gas, the same fossil fuels that are intensifying these phenomena, is an important step in that direction. Another is creating conditions for better address extreme weather events. Unless we work on both fronts, the cost of climate change will continue to rise.”reflect Joanna HaighEmeritus Professor of Atmospheric Physics at Imperial College London.