The Community is going to invest up to 227,841 euros in improving the safety of the regional highway that connects the municipalities of Abanilla and Fortuna, and continues to Santomera (RM-414). According to sources from the regional Executive, the work, which began this week, will have a two-month execution period.

The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, accompanied by the mayors of Abanilla and Fortuna, José Antonio Blasco and Josefa Isabel Martínez respectively, yesterday visited the action that will take place in a five-kilometer stretch that runs through both municipalities.

“This work will benefit the more than 3,100 users who travel through this regional road every day,” said the director. He indicated that it is one of the 93 actions planned by the regional Executive, valued as a whole at 12.7 million euros, to solve the damage caused by DANA in the regional road network.

New road signs



Fernández Lladó explained that the action that will be carried out in these months will solve the breakages caused by torrential rains on the side and gutters of the road where the damaged material will be replaced by a new one. The road signs that are damaged will also be replaced and the ditches affected by the dragging will be cleaned.