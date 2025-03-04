How many messages do we receive daily with links to news, offers or urgent alerts? Many, but from the unfortunate Dana last October in the province of Valencia, we all walk somewhat more aware that the mobile can also be a way to receive meteorological notices and possible alerts.

The problem, as always, is that there are also people willing to take advantage of that.

The last alert arrives from Catarroja, one of the most affected Valencian municipalities in the last Dana, where the Civil Guard investigates a possible fraud linked to a false notification of the Aemet. What seemed to be a weather warning proved to be a fraudulent link that could have compromised the personal data of those who fell into the trap.

The authorities have reacted quickly, but the incident leaves a disturbing question in the air: Are we prepared to detect these threats before it’s too late?

The scammers have perfected their methods. They no longer need large complex hacking systems or viruses. A well -designed message is enough for them to take advantage of the user’s confidence.

This case in Catarroja fits perfectly into a technique known as Phishingwhere criminals supplant the identity of an official entity to deceive the victims and make them reveal confidential information. In this case, andThe hook was a weather alerta message that generates urgency and that many citizens consult without suspecting that it can be false.

Social engineering plays a key role in these fraud. Instead of directly attacking a security system, cybercriminals exploit human psychology:

They create a feeling of urgency (“Meteorological alert in your area”)

(“Meteorological alert in your area”) They get through A source of trust (Aemet, in this case)

(Aemet, in this case) Include a convincing link which seems legitimate

The combination of these factors makes many people fall into the trap without questioning it.

The distribution channel in this case was WhatsApp. Its ability to share messages quickly and directly makes it a double -edged sword: it is useful for communication, but also ideal for misinformation and fraud.

How to protect yourself from these frauds

The case of Catarroja is a reminder of the importance of prevention in the digital field. To avoid falling into similar scams, it is essential to follow some basic rules:

Distrust messages with suspicious linksespecially if they promise urgent or exclusive information. Always verify the source Before clicking on a link. In the case of the Aemet, the ideal is to enter directly into its official website (www.aemet.es). Avoid downloading applications from unknown links. Legitimate apps should only be installed from official stores such as Google Play or App Store. Do not share personal or credential information In unknown places. Activate mobile security systemssuch as the double authentication factor and antivirus.

In addition, it is important that governments and technology companies work together to improve fraud detection and blocking systems on platforms such as WhatsApp and Social Networks.

Digital frauds are not just a nuisance; They have a real impact on people’s lives. In Spaincyber crimes have increased by 72% in the last five yearsaccording to data from the Ministry of Interior. Many of these cases are related to the Phishing, identity robberies and bank fraud.

The incident in Catarroja is just another example of how cybercriminals adapt their tactics to deceive victims, taking advantage of any situation to create a bait.