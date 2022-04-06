Borodjanka. Fedor Amanka is a doctor. He has been disabled for ten years. He doesn’t move his legs, his right arm is still. With his left he pulls the covers. An icy wind blows through the window of his room. The glass on the ground, the result of the bombings that destroyed the building adjacent to him. While the buildings around him crumpled under the bombs, Fedor was there, motionless, unable to do anything. Lying on his stretcher. The drips, empty, attached to his right arm.

This is how the Russian occupation lived, for thirty-eight days in Borodjanka, fifty kilometers from Kiev, one of the centers most affected by the bombings.

His children left the city on February 29, seeking the help of an ambulance that could evacuate him, when they returned to the entrance and exit of the city there were Russian checkpoints. Nobody could go out anymore, nobody could enter. Fedor had no way of communicating with them. He was left without food for four days and four nights. A small bottle of water that was enough, occasionally bringing a few drops to the mouth. He tried to scream, hoping that a neighbor would hear him, until Olga managed to cross the street, go up to his house, bring him some bread. She found it in the mattress full of urine and feces. Fedor is still lying there. He heard the crash of the bombs and every time he thought “it’s my turn”. He looks at the bookcase in front of his bed, the books on the mattress. He thought only of those, to seek comfort, but there was no one who could help him grasp them, or read them for him. Then he gives in to tears and apologizes. I’m a doctor, he says, I know what death is. I should be lucid and restraining myself, but I can’t.

Borodyanka was one of the first urban centers to be heavily hit by Russian air strikes. Civilians say that Russian soldiers arrived on February 26 and that after three days it was impossible to enter or leave the encircled city.

Before the war it had thirteen thousand people, a humble city, of commuters who worked in the capital, built along a highway intersection, was crossed by Russian vehicles heading for Kiev. Today of those columns of vehicles remain charred carcasses, and the abandoned trenches along kilometers of woods. I crossed them yesterday morning guided by the vehicles of the special units of the Ukrainian army who escorted the ambulances headed north to evacuate the sick, dragging the vehicles that risked getting bogged down in the mud.

Mayor Georgii Yerko said after the liberation of the city that two hundred people were missing. “But it’s too early to count the dead, we’ve just started digging in the rubble.” Borodyanka looked like this yesterday morning. The firefighters digging with their hands among the remains of thirteen, fifteen-story buildings, which have come down in one fell swoop. On the ground the remains of the lives they housed. The soft toy of a child, a tricycle, a pot, the drying rack for clothes, along the road the cars crushed by the weight of the rubble and the craters. Across the street, Ivan is carrying a bicycle. He stops to look at the ruins. When the war began, he took away his mother, wife and two children. The ninety-six-year-old father did not want to follow them. I’m old, he said. Leave me here. Ivan saved his family, put his truck at the disposal of the neighbors for evacuations and began to take people away, each time begging his father to follow him. In vain. After three days of traveling between Borodyanka and Kiev, Ivan was blocked by Russian soldiers at the entrance to the city. For 38 days since then he hasn’t seen his father, nor did he know if he was dead or alive. On the day of his liberation he returned to the city, entered his house. The father hadn’t been out since the last time they met. He was thin, dirty. Sitting in his armchair facing the window that was gone. Ivan took him by the arm and said: I’ll take you to see what the war did. They walked along the central street. The buildings were gone, turned into piles of rubble. On the doors of every house the V of the invaders intact. His father said: this is not a war, it is the catastrophe of our people.

Irina Zalerka lives at 17 Zamarka Street. A red hat covers her head, three anoraks her body. She’s been wearing the same clothes for weeks. She walks to the Red Cross truck to get a box of aid, not so much for her that she has learned to do without everything, but for the old women she takes care of. She fed them with a sponge wet with water and sugar because they could no longer eat such was the fear of bombs.

Irina was born here, she has always lived here, her children and her grandchildren of fourteen and six were born in Borodjanka who ran away on February 28th. She stayed, “because this is my house, I don’t have to go, she says, it’s the invaders who have to do it.” On February 29, Russian soldiers entered her house, Irina begged them not to kill her and not to kill the old women she was taking care of. The Russians did not kill them but occupied the building preventing them, from that moment, from leaving the house. Irina remembers their snipers on the buildings shooting anyone trying to escape. From the window she saw her neighbor die like this, shot in the car with her family while trying to take her away. Irina went out, instinctively, running towards the car. She hoped they survived, she wanted to help them. A Russian soldier in the courtyard of the building pointed his machine gun at her, ordering her to return. She knelt down and crawled back into the house on her elbows. The bodies of his neighbor and her family remained there until last Monday.

Whenever she needed to leave the house to light the fire and heat the water, she had to go out with her hands raised, like a prisoner, and looking down so as not to meet the soldiers’ eyes. These were her orders. Among others, that of wearing a white armband on her arm, to make civilians recognizable by soldiers. Irina says that this detail, more than the imprisonment, more than the fear of dying, made her experience the nightmare of history that rewinds the tape and brings Europe back to the concentration camps of seventy years ago. “I was afraid they would forget us. I was afraid that you would forget us, that no one would ever come to save us ».

This is why after a week she took the women who lived and living with her by the hand, washed their faces, and said: we have only one task in this war. Don’t think about what’s going on outside. And Survive.

They did it.