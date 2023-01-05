Moment of the impact between Damar Hamlin (in white) and Tee Higgins, of the Bengals (in black) during the game on Monday, January 2. DYLAN BUELL (Getty Images via AFP)

Damar Hamlin, the football player who collapsed in the middle of the field on Monday, was showing some signs of improvement on Wednesday. At the age of 24, the athlete continues in an ICU at a trauma hospital in Cincinnati, the city he visited with his team, the Buffalo Bills. The doctors who treat him affirm that his situation continues to be critical, since he receives 50% of the oxygen he breathes from a machine. His uncle, one of the few relatives who has given updates to the media, said the defensive player had to be revived twice after going into cardiac arrest. One on the pitch at Paul Brown Stadium, the other at the health center. “They had to use the defibrillator,” he told CNN.

The Hamlin incident has caused consternation in the United States. American football is the most popular sport and features some of the toughest athletes in the country. In mid-December, the Bills triumphed at home against Miami in a game in sub-zero temperatures. It was not the first game of the season played in the snow.

Hamlin’s accident represents a new problem for the NFL, valued at about 130,000 million dollars, according to a calculation of sportico based on the assets of the 32 franchises. The audience grew 10% last year and has the best rating in six years. Even so, he has found himself involved in a new controversy over his response to the emergency on the field.

ESPN has confirmed that league officials ordered players from Buffalo and Cincinnati to warm up for five minutes before resuming play, which was in its first quarter. This while the player was being treated on the field and despite the fact that many spectators witnessed a rare image: the entrance of an ambulance onto the green. The information contradicts what the league stated on Monday, that it did not consider resuming play. This is still suspended without clarifying if it will be resumed. The NFL will play its last day of the regular season this weekend.

Hamlin’s collapse sparked a live drama in prime time. And it was in one of the most anticipated meetings of the day. Television cameras showed the tough players in dismay. Several were crying. The commentators pointed out that it had not been an illegal tackle, but a routine clash in a game known for its violence.

Some medical experts, who are not treating the athlete, have ruled out that the accident was a concussion. Some cardiologists speculate that Hamlin suffered from a condition known as commotio cordis, a concussion that affects a healthy heart after a blow. The jerk of the muscle is enough to throw the body’s blood pumping out of rhythm. Neither the Bills nor the NFL have confirmed that this was the cause of the crash.

This is the most serious of the incidents of a season that has already left scares. In September, in a match involving the two teams that played on Monday, the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa was pushed while playing against the Bills. He fell back and his neck hit the ground. When he got up, his knees buckled and he had a hard time staying on his feet. The images caused panic in the stadium, as they are symptoms of a possible contusion in a sport of daily emergencies. The pitcher was reviewed by team doctors and returned to play minutes later. His leg weakness was caused by a previous back injury.

Four days later, however, Tagovailoa returned to play. This time against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was knocked down again and his head smashed against the floor again. Still on the ground, his fingers tensed back, a reflex that experts consider an involuntary response to brain injury. The moment was also caught on television cameras, drawing much criticism of the NFL and the Miami team for allowing the star of Samoan descent to play so few days after his first injury. “We are outraged by what we have seen in recent days and we fear for the health of one of our brothers,” said JC Tretterthe president of the league’s players’ association.

The Tagovailoa case forced the NFL to change its concussion rules, a medical care roadmap for teams to follow. The incident involving the Miami player forced the league to include ataxia, a condition that deteriorates muscles and causes clumsy movements and slurred speech, on the list of problems that disqualify a player from continuing in a game. Just a week later a player was withdrawn from the field suffering from ataxia. It was Teddy Bridgewater, Tagovailoa’s backup, who also left the green, so the Dolphins were left without quarterbacks main.

To find more recent examples, just review the games of the last Sunday. Philadelphia defenseman Josh Sweat was left face down for several minutes with a neck injury after colliding with an opponent from New Orleans. Indianapolis Colts pitcher Nick Foles left the game after he convulsed after being tackled against the Giants. The player who captured it celebrated by making snow angels at his side as Foles shook himself off.

Statistics show this is the second season with the fewest unnecessary rudeness calls since 2009. In 255 games, referees have called 147, an average of 4.5 penalties per team. In 2015, 236 were marked, the average was 7.3.

Magazine Science published in 2017 the most important study that has been done on brain injuries caused by this sport. Researchers from Boston University analyzed the brains donated to science from more than 200 deceased former players who had shown symptoms of mental disorders and motor impairments while alive. 87% presented traces of chronic traumatic encephalopathies. The percentage, however, grew to 99% among those who had played for the NFL. Other more conservative studies state that four out of 10 practitioners of this sport have brain injuries.

Aware of this problem, the league has taken some steps. In the preseason, members of the offensive and defensive lines, the players most exposed to concussions, began wearing a case called the Guardian Cap, which has reinforced protection designed by engineers and epidemiologists. These accessories seemed to work. There were only 11 athletes affected last summer, while in previous years there were more than twenty. Some players complained that these headsets were uncomfortable. And the NFL didn’t make them mandatory for the regular season. Hamlin’s fate could force the league to make decisions.

