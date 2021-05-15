Compensation in the agricultural sector rose 37% in the first four months of the year. These reached 225 million euros mainly due to the impact of the storm ‘Filomena’ and the frosts of March and April, according to data from Agroseguro.

Specifically, after the wind storms of the first days of the year, the snowfalls and frosts of the storm ‘Filomena’, with temperatures of -20 degrees in inland areas and -6 degrees in parts of the Mediterranean coast, had a particularly virulent impact in Murcia, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Valencian Community and Madrid.

For its part, according to Agroseguro’s analysis, February brought strong winds through the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. In mid-March, a cold air mass caused a drop in night temperatures that also affected the Region.