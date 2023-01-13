The damage of Cartabia

Italy is a strange country. Suddenly she falls in love with some unknown character and takes him to the stars, without actually having such obvious merits. Italy is in a very difficult situation and it has kicked us out Martha Cartabia.

In fact, it was his fault justice reformthe umpteenth, offenders no longer end up inside even if – for example – caught in the fragrance of the crime.

Full Professor of Constitutional Law at the Bicoccaits fortunes began in 2011 when Giorgio Napolitano the appointment of judge Constitutional Court.

In 2019 the coup: she was elected president of the Constitutional Court. In 2021 the definitive leap into the empyrean: Mario Draghi the nomination Minister of Justice.

She says she is very close to the current President Mattarella and until a few days ago she was in a pool position to be vice president of the CSM and that is to lead the Italian judiciary, pushed by the Democratic Party.

Then the slip on the banana peel of his bad reform that is giving gifts to offenders.

The gist is that now to prosecute a crime you need a lawsuit and you no longer act ex officio. Since prosecutions are timed, this leads to automatic impunity for many offences. Lastly, there is a sensational case of a trial for the mafia which could be canceled due to the improvident reform.

The rule of the official action had been set by the fathers to be constituted precisely to protect Justice and the defenseless citizens who did not have to directly challenge the alleged bosses by making a specific complaint. The state took care of itself to take action. Now that’s not the case anymore. The prosecutors have moved to contact the victims of the crimes to get them to file a lawsuit which – as we know – has a complex bureaucratic process as well as – as seen – dangerous. Then think of the tourists who suffer a crime and return to their country of origin. The crooks get away with it.

And this is added to the natural prescriptions for crimes that the chief prosecutors define as of “low social alarm”, such as embezzlement and which delight many unfaithful administrators. In short, the message that is passing in Italy is that it pays to commit a crime. The crimes for which a lawsuit will now be required by one party are: theft, aggravated theft, fraud, computer fraud, embezzlement, trespassing, minor injuries, serious or very serious road traffic negligent personal injuries, intentional personal injuries, harassment, private violence, damage, non-aggravated kidnapping. The president of the National Association of Magistrates (ANM), Giuseppe Santalucia, raises a cry of alarm and asks for action to be taken quickly.

A society that loses its trust in Justice is a society destined to collapse. In this context, as often happens in Italy, Cartabia is about to be even rewarded by also becoming vice president of the CSM which is equivalent, given that the president is the Head of State, to having the direct delegation of the management of the Italian judiciary which instead is in the insane reform which of course was motivated by the fact that “Europe is asking us for it” (otherwise it won’t give us the PNRR). Of course, looking at the images of the suitcases full of banknotes that walking around Brussels then someone doubts that everything is held. Let’s hope that President Mattarella realizes that promoting it instead of punishing it would not be understood at all by the Italians who are increasingly stunned by the rulers who say one thing and do another.

And we hope that the new Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio (in FdI share) will also notice it.

