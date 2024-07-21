Blogger Fedorov: Downed Russian Su-34 Bombed Target and Returned to Airfield

Military blogger and analyst Kirill Fedorov stated that the downed Russian Su-34 fighter bombed the target and returned to the airfield. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Last night, I won’t say where, I won’t say how, but at an altitude of over nine kilometers, our Su-34 was overtaken by a SAM missile… A powerful blow to the rear hemisphere. The plane felt bad,” he wrote.

According to the blogger, the attack started a rapid fuel leak, and the failure of the control systems was a matter of time. However, the Su-34 crew continued to carry out the tasks assigned to them: after dropping bombs on the target, the fighter made a successful landing.

The Su-34 is currently being repaired, and the crew was “instantly” awarded the Order of Courage.

