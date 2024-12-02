A 27 euro excursion from Hospitalet to Andorra on secondary roads to avoid tolls
Pending the results of the investigation, some passengers have pointed out that the bus that crashed in France this Sunday would have suffered a brake failure and, to avoid falling down a ravine, its driver, after moving in a zig-zag pattern, would have…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#damaged #bus #France #cost #trip #bankrupt #company
Leave a Reply