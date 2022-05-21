The movements of the fuel can influence the movement of the single-seaters: this is why the structure that contains it must be in perfect working order and it may be more convenient to make a more complete replacement in case of anomalies.

by the correspondent Mario Salvini – Montmelo ‘(spain)

For the home GP Carlos Sainz replaces the chassis. Ferrari spoke of fuel draft problems. We can therefore only make assumptions: it is possible that the technicians have realized that the tank is not positioned optimally. Also because F1-75 number 55 has suffered several blows up to now, not least the one in free practice in Miami. And therefore the chassis will certainly have suffered. However, as mentioned, Ferrari has specified that it is about fuel draft.

sheath – Keep in mind that the tank is actually a rubber sheath that must fit like a glove inside the side of the car. And as in the whole geometry of the car it is a question of very delicate mechanisms: it is enough that the spongy filling material or the Kevlar cavities present some anomaly, to modify the displacement of the fuel, especially with an average quantity, with effects on the behavior of the car. . In other words: during the race the fuel tends to move in all directions, with a double reaction of cause but also of effect on the behavior of the car.

anomalies – These movements can essentially change the balance of the car. What’s more, any anomalies can also affect optimal access to the fuel pump. On the track, with Saturday’s tight times, it might be easier to replace the entire chassis than to work on the tank, it is a hypothesis on the choice made by the men from Maranello.