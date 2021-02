Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, at an event in the municipality of Huauchinango, Puebla in January 2019. Presidency / Cuartoscuro

Like cats to the yarn. Every four months the press feasts on the results of thousands of audits that are published by the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) in Mexico. The emotion is understandable. Mexico has one of the most complex and dynamic audit processes in Latin America ….