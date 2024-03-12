Italy second in Europe for CO2 emissions related to cash

Italy, together with Germany, ranks second in Europe for total CO2 emissions generated by cash payments. With beyond 160.8 thousand tons of CO2, approximately 2.7 kg per inhabitantsuch a quantity of emissions derives directly from the use of cash.

According to estimates developed by The European House – Ambrosetti, as part of a survey conducted by the Community Cashless Society, cashless payments contribute significantly to reducing your carbon footprint. This is because compared to cash, digital payments have a 21% lower environmental implication.

However, Italy is increasingly “open” to cashless payments, with 8 out of 10 merchants currently accepting them. Such an increase is mainly motivated by the ever-increasing customer demand. in fact, according to a survey conducted on a panel of 500 merchants, 58% of them have introduced digital payments to respond to their customers' requests. Without this option, merchants estimate they will lose an average of 26% of their customers, with peaks above 60% in key sectors such as Food, Clothing, Bars/Tobacconists and Hotels/Accommodation Facilities.

Over 50% of respondents reported an increase in sales after introducing this payment method. However, despite the perception of greater security associated with digital payments, only 13.7% of merchants increased their adoption of cashless for this reason. On the contrary, 20% of those interviewed still consider cash the safest payment method, with some resistance to change in the Southern regions.

In fact, the presence of strong North-South gaps in the acceptance and use of cashless is evident and this is combined with a digital culture that is still not widespread among merchants. However, despite the obstacles, promising data is emerging regarding the adoption of advanced payment methods such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). In 2023, 40% of users made at least 10% of their purchases online by making digital payments in installments with Bnpl solutions.