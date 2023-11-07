He’s already wandering around The first estimate of the damage reported in Liguria is 30 million from public structures and bathing establishments due to the storms of recent days. This is what transpires from the offices of the Region, working to complete the monitoring of the devastation caused by the seas that hit Liguria between Friday and yesterday, integrating their findings with the reports from the Municipalities. The work is partial also because until yesterday the imperative for local authorities was to intervene and prevent emergencies.

Overall, the bill to pay would be between 20 and 30 million for public works such as promenades, marinas and sea defences, and at least another ten for beach establishments alone: these will be added later further losses suffered by businesses and companies of all types, with an evaluation that can only be concluded at the end of the individual entrepreneurs’ reports, which will be collected by the trade associations.

For the moment, according to what we learn, the Region has approximately 1.5 million euros for emergency sums. The documents are ready and, between tonight and tomorrow, the signature of president Giovanni Toti is expected. “We are putting in 1.5 million for emergency sums from civil protection funds – confirms councilor Giacomo Giampedrone, on the sidelines of the regional council – If the State has put in five million for the disasters in Tuscany, I would say that we are perfectly in line” .

The documents will also be completed this week, with a first estimate of the damage, to request access to national funds linked to the state of emergency. “For now – specifies Giampedrone – we will start with the damage to public property. At the same time, we will also open the reporting for private assets, with the requests that will be collected by the Municipalities, while the productive activities will have to refer to the Chambers of Commerce”.

In the last few hours there has been talk of damages of up to 30 million. “In my opinion it is less – claims the councilor – I spoke of a few tens of millions of structural damages, counting the three weeks of bad weather, overall. In recent years, we have had emergencies with a billion in structural damages: in 2018, they were a billion and we had 500 million in resources. This time the sea didn’t knock down roads or entire dams, there was only specific damage. These are not comparable events, today we don’t have isolated citizens.” Another thing for those who have had the terrace of their restaurant collapse, as happened in Camogli.

“For him this is the storm of the century – says the councilor – But the damage requests, in this case, will arrive in a secondary civil protection phase. This time, it could be that the damage to private assets exceeds that to public structures”.