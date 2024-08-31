Chihuahua, Chih.- Upon learning of the increase in the sentence issued by the Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, it was revealed that in the recomposition based on gender, José Luis Rascón, a deputy for Morena, was removed and replaced in the same party by Edith Palma Ontiveros.

José Luis Rascón had joined for sexual diversity; Edith is an affirmative action of indigenous peoples, in addition to being a woman.

It was confirmed that the seat that the TRIFE took from the PRI is for Francisco Sánchez of Movimiento Ciudadano.