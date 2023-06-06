Authorities reported that Novaya Kakhovka was flooded after destruction at a hydroelectric power station

Due to the damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) in the Kherson region during the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), more than a dozen settlements were under the threat of flooding, the inhabitants of some of them already have to cope with the consequences of the explosion. To date, 14 out of 28 spans of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam have been destroyed. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials say the station is beyond repair.

What is expected of the population

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous blows, the dam support was damaged, after which the territories were flooded. The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir has risen by 2.5 meters. Surface structures were destroyed, after which the water went downstream. According to the latest data, the water level in the Dnieper has risen by more than 10 meters and continues to increase.

There is no threat to human life. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and authorities control the water level in the river Andrey Alekseenkohead of the government of the Kherson region

At risk of flooding located 14 settlements, more than 22 thousand people live in them. We are talking about settlements: Dnepryany, Korsunka, Krynki, Cossack Camps, Peschanovka, Alyoshki, Solontsy, Kardashinka, Kokhany, Malaya Kardashinka, Naked Pristan, Belogrudove, Staraya Zburyevka, Zabarino and the islands on the Dnieper.

The head of the government of the Kherson region, Andrey Alekseenko, said that local authorities had warned the population about the possible danger, and had also prepared buses and accommodation for people in case of evacuation. In the coastal part of the Novokakhovsk urban district and the Kherson district of Korabel, due to disabled power supply.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

Three operational groups of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to Novaya Kakhovka, Holaya Pristan and Alyoshka. At the same time, Alekseenko ruled out a threat to large settlements.

The Dnieper Island is completely under water downstream, the water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures Vladimir Leontievhead of administration of the Novokakhovsk urban district

The mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, stated the flooding of the settlement. He declaredthat the level of water rise in the city reached five meters. Residents are being evacuated from about 300 houses located on the banks of the Dnieper. In the settlements of Dnepryan and Korsunka, the water continues to rise. According to forecasts of emergency services, its level will last about 72 hours.

According to Leontiev, there is no threat of destruction of Novaya Kakhovka and the settlements located next to it after the release of water, however, due to the consequences of the shelling of the hydroelectric power station, part of the power lines were destroyed, and the sewer stations were flooded.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that 80 settlements were under the threat of flooding after the partial destruction of the hydroelectric power station. “There is a threat of flooding up to 80 settlements. (…) We are engaged in the evacuation of residents of flooding areas, ”he commented.

Other consequences

Regional authorities expectthat the impact will be minimal.

There is no threat of destruction of the city and settlements. However, sewerage stations have already been flooded, part of the power lines have been destroyed due to the fact that water is uncontrollably discharged by a powerful stream Vladimir LeontievMayor of Nova Kakhovka

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, admitted the risk of shallowing the North Crimean Canal. “Currently, the water reserves in the canal are about 40 million cubic meters. Reservoirs, even those that were previously 15-20 percent full, currently have about 80 percent full. Drinking water is more than enough. Work is underway to minimize water losses in the canal. In the coming days, the dynamics and possible risks will be clear, ”he wrote in Telegram.

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev emphasizedthat the situation with the Kakhovskaya HPP will not affect the city’s water supply in any way. Sevastopol uses its own reservoir, the water reserves of which are now at the maximum level.

The city uses its own reservoir, water reserves are at a maximum, there are also backup sources of water supply Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Photo: Maxar Technologies / Reuters

At the same time, problems with water supply began in Krivoy Rog due to a blow to the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The mayor of the city Alexander Vilkul urged the residents of the city to stop the panic and explained the problems with water by a sharp increase in its intake.

“Water intake has doubled over the past five hours – everyone is getting baths and other containers. The automation of the pumps does not withstand, it constantly knocks out, ”Vilkul said.

At the same time, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP will not affect the operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. By words Senator from Zaporozhye region Dmitry Voron, such incidents were predicted during the design and construction of the facility.

As for the state of the HPP itself, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka Leontiev declared about the impossibility of its repair after destruction. According to him, the enterprise will have to be rebuilt after the end of hostilities.

At the end of May, the commander of one of the Russian units reported on the tense situation on the line of contact near the Kakhovka reservoir. He noted that the region is actively monitoring the situation.

In October 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, but the shelling did not lead to serious damage. The damage was non-critical, and the power plant continued to operate.

Soviet scientists have created a map of possible flooding during the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

In 1985, Soviet scientists calculated possible consequences in the event of the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovskaya HPP. According to their forecasts, the explosion of the dam could lead to a five-meter-high wave descending down the Dnieper. She would wash away all the coastal villages on her way and in two hours she would reach Kherson. Under the most pessimistic scenario, a significant part of the regional center would have suffered from flooding.