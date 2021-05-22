Delma, Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the “Dalma Historical Festival” competitions, which were organized by the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Club for Sailing and Yachting, were concluded on the Delma Island in the Al Dhafra Region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, said that the historic Dalma Festival embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to preserve the Emirati heritage, preserve it and pass it on to future generations, and support His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has no limits to festivals, events and heritage activities aimed at promoting the values ​​of loyalty and belonging and entrenching the meanings of national identity among the people of the nation, and following up the patron of the festival His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for all festivals and events that contribute to the development of the Al Dhafra region.

His Excellency extended his thanks and appreciation to the governmental and private agencies sponsoring and supporting the fourth session of the festival, especially the office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Masoud Motors, Abu Dhabi Marine, and the social media sponsor of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation «Nawah Energy, Barakah Al-Oula », and the supporters, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Vital Facilities and Coastal Protection Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Baynunah Channel, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, Delma Cooperative Society, and the official media partner« Yas Channel », He appreciated their great efforts and their continuous endeavor to achieve the vision of the wise leadership with regard to preserving the folklore and reviving the Emirati heritage.

Aref Al-Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, thanked and grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his generous support and continuous sponsorship of the Fourth Dalma Historical Festival, indicating that His Highness’s interest and constant support are the main reason behind the achievements made in the maritime heritage in the years. Past.

Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Club for Sailing and Yachting Sports and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Dalma Historical Race of 60 feet, thanked the wise leadership for the permanent and continuous support for various heritage events in general, and heritage marine sports in particular, stressing that this support The cornerstone for achieving success in organizing and achieving the basic goal of holding such events, which is preserving the heritage of parents and ancestors.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, for his gracious patronage of the festival, stressing that the patronage of His Highness doubled its value, as well as was one of the most important reasons for the success achieved on the ground.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Festivals and Cultural Programs and Heritage Committee, said that the fourth session of the festival witnessed wide participation from lovers of traditional and modern marine sports, and fans of running and cycling sports. The competitions spanned over a period of 5 days, with the participation of about 2445 participants in various competitions. , And 193 valuable prizes were allocated.

In turn, Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Maritime Authority of Abu Dhabi Ports, thanked the organizer for the distinguished efforts made to achieve this success in the activities of the historical festival in its fourth session, noting that the heritage and modern marine competitions that were organized contribute to supporting the Emirati maritime heritage. And encouraging the community to take care of it and preserve it, stressing that the participation of Abu Dhabi Ports through Abu Dhabi Maritime in this distinguished event provides a unique opportunity to support the efforts of partners in the Al Dhafra region to enhance its position as a distinguished marine and entertainment center.

The Organizing Committee of the Historical Delma Festival crowned the winners of the fishing tackle competition, which was held on the shores of Dalma Island, with the participation of 29 fishing boats of various nationalities, and 31 valuable prizes were allocated to the competition. The coronation was attended by Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of Events and Communication Department in the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Badi, Director of the Maritime Administration of Ports in Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi Ports.

The results of the competition resulted in Ahmed Al-Fendi Al-Mazrouei winning first place, Muhammad Kazem Al-Hosani coming second, and Fahd Muhammad Ali Al-Hosani came third. The Organizing Committee also crowned the youngest contestant «Saud Aziz Ahmed Al Hosani», and the owner of the longest fish «Ahmed Al-Fendi Al-Mazroui», and the owner of the largest fish by weight “Muhammad Musa Al Hammadi” and “Abdullah Al Hosani” Dalma Race on the Standing Board.

The results of the Delma Rowing Race on the standing board also resulted in winning the first place, Abdullah Ahmed Al Hosani, second place Aziz Ahmed Al Hosani, and third place Rashid Ahmed Al Hosani, and prizes were distributed to reach the twentieth place, and the race witnessed the participation of 35 competitors of different nationalities in the presence of Zayed Sari Al Mazroui From the Committee for the Administration of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, and Captain Sameh Al Sagheer, the race supervisor.