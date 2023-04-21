He Dalai Lama participated this Friday in the Global Buddhist Summit, which was held in New Delhi with the presence of spiritual leaders and scholars, in his first public appearance since the scandal sparked by a video in which he asked a child to “suck” his tongue.



Lhamo Dhondup, the birth name of the top Tibetan Buddhist leader, arrived at the event accompanied by several members of his team who supported him while the 87-year-old religious responded to welcome greetings attendees and other leaders.

When you are able to eliminate craving, the mind becomes pure.

the dalai lama made this appearance to offer his reflections on spirituality, as well as to discuss Buddhist responses to the environment, the preservation of the Nalanda tradition, the legendary Buddhist university, and world peace.

“We do not naively believe or run after the projection that we are experienced through our perception,” the Nobel peace laureate told the audience.

If we manage to avoid this, “it will free us from strong craving and attachment. The craving is removed not simply because you want it to go away, but by getting athe idea of ​​the nature of reality“, continued the Tibetan to give guidance on the search for spiritual elevation.

According to the reflection of the Dalai Lama, “when you are able to eliminate craving, the mind becomes pure and that purity of mind is nirvana, Nirvana is a state of mind.”

The religious leader has come under heavy scrutiny.

Until now one of the most popular leaders in the world, the religious has been subjected to a strong scrutiny since more than a week ago a video began to circulate on social networks that shows how kissed a boy on the lips and then asked if he could “suck” his tongue, during a public event and in the presence of other adults.

the office of dalai lama issued an apology and claimed that the Buddhist leader “often teases people he meets in innocent and mischievous ways, including in public and on camera,” while leaders of the Tibetan government-in-exile they came to his defense and described what happened as a smear campaign motivated by China.

The 14th Dalai Lama has lived in North India since he fled with thousands of compatriots in early 1959 after the harsh Chinese repression against the failed popular uprising in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

EFE