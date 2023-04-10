Dalai Lama apologizes for kiss on lips incident with boy in India

The Dalai Lama apologized for kissing the boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue”. This is reported The Guardian with reference to the representatives of the monk.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place at the Dharamsala temple during a meeting with students who had just graduated from the Indian M3M Foundation. One of the boys attending the event approached the microphone and asked the Dalai Lama to hug him. The Dalai Lama hugged the boy and then kissed him on the lips. The Dalai Lama then stuck out his tongue and asked the boy to “suck him.”

The video caused widespread outcry and condemnation of the monk’s “inappropriate and heinous” actions. Representatives of the Dalai Lama were quick to apologize. “His Holiness wants to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as to his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused,” the statement said.

The 87-year-old Dalai Lama, considered by Buddhists to be the embodiment of the Buddha on earth, has been living in exile in India since March 1959.

Earlier, a scandal with the clergy erupted in Poland. The Polish State Commission for Combating Pedophilia found that almost one in four suspects of sexual crimes against minors in Poland turned out to be a priest.