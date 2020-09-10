Highlights: Taiwan and Tibet are seen coming together against China’s growing aggression

This friendship grew after Tibetan troops gave a befitting reply to China from India

The Dalai Lama, the highest religious leader of Tibetans, is going to visit Taiwan next year

Taipei

Taiwan and Tibet are seen as two of Dragon’s most hostile opponents against China’s growing aggression. This friendship seems to get deeper after the Tibetan troops give a befitting reply to China from India. While the Dalai Lama, the highest religious leader of the Tibetans, has expressed his desire to visit Taiwan next year, the spokesperson of the President of Taiwan has expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Tibetan soldier in the Development Force.

The Dalai Lama announced on the Vice of Tibet Facebook page that he was invited by a Taiwanese organization. The Dalai Lama said that he could travel to Taiwan in the year 2021. He did not say from which organization he got the invitation. Since the Wuhan Corona virus has spread in the world, the Dalai Lama is not meeting people nor traveling abroad.

The visit of the Dalai Lama was reduced when Xi Jinping arrived

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry of Taiwan has said on this trip that the Dalai Lama is the world’s best spiritual master. It was due to his commendable work that he received the Nobel Peace Prize. The ministry said that a large number of Dalai Lama supporters are also in Taiwan who want the Dalai Lama to come back to preach to them. He said that no application has been received from the Dalai Lama yet, but if the application comes, he will consider it.



The Dalai Lama has traveled to Taiwan in the years 1997, 2001 and 2009. However, since Xi Jinping took over power in China, the Dalai Lama’s visits have been short. On the other hand, the Taiwan President’s spokesperson has expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Tibetan soldier in India’s Development Special Force. He said that it is sad to see the body of the young soldier Nayema ​​Tenzin, who is in the Special Frontier Force of India, wrapped in the Tibetan national flag.