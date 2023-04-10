The Dalai Lama has apologized this Monday after a video was seen kissing a child on the mouth and asking him to “suck his tongue” during an event. An image that went viral through social networks and that has caused a barrage of criticism that has led him to apologize: “A video has circulated showing a recent meeting, in which a young boy asks his holiness the Dalai Lama if you can give him a hug. His holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as to his many friends around the world, for the damage that his words have caused,” reads the Buddhist leader’s statement.

In the video images, the Dalai Lama was seen kissing the young man on the lips during an act and in the presence of other adults and seconds later, and after asking him if he can “suck” his tongue, he points to his mouth and sticks out his tongue. “His Holiness he often teases people he meets in an innocent and mischievous way, even in public and on camera. Regrets the incident,” the Dalai Lama’s office insisted.

It is not the first controversy in which the spiritual leader has been involved, since in 2015, speaking of the character who should succeed him in the position of Tibetan leader, he said that if the person who takes over after him is a woman, it would have to be “very , very atractive”; otherwise, he reckoned, she would be “of little use.” Far from correcting or qualifying his words, he considered that a Dalai Lama would also have to invest “in makeup.” When the journalist questioned whether this was not a way of objectifying women, the Dalai Lama replied: “We are human beings. I think appearance is also important.”

Two years earlier, in 2013, the spiritual leader defended the medicinal use of marijuana: «Marijuana has medicinal properties; there is research supporting these properties. In those cases you have to use them. “But just taking marijuana to go a little crazy in your own mind, that’s really not a good thing to do,” he added.

In 2018, after some testimonies from people who denounced having suffered sexual abuse during their childhood in Buddhist temples came to light, the Dalai Lama acknowledged that he had known about these facts since the 1990s and that, even so, he remained silent.

Dalai Lama since the age of 2



Lhamo Dondhup, original name of the fourteenth Dalai Lama, was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, in eastern Tibet, where at the age of two he became the spiritual head of his people upon being recognized as the reincarnation of his predecessor. .

In 1959, he fled with thousands of compatriots to India after the harsh Chinese repression against the failed popular uprising in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. For more than 60 years he has maintained the fight for the freedom of his people, although always “systematically opposing violence”, which is why he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.