For many motorsport enthusiasts, the expansion of the “green wave”Within the world of competition it is sacrilege. The lack of noise and the goodbye of combustion engines generate a certain rejection in the most orthodox fans of motorsport in general. But the concrete thing is that this trend came to be accentuated.

And just as “alternative” disciplines are already being developed in so many categories, which are gaining more and more space, the green proposal it arrived, although it seems implausible, to the desert of the Dakar. That’s right: the mythical competition will start to have vehicles powered by electric or hydrogen motors as of 2022.

In this way, the most demanding competition on the planet develops an ambitious energy transition plan called “Dakar Future“, Consisting of the transformation of engines of the cars and trucks competing in the race, and aims to lower the emissions related to the logistics necessary for the organization of the event.

In terms of vehicles, the Dakar will fully exercise its role as an open-air laboratory to promote, test and validate technical advances from manufacturers, as today’s racing vehicles will become tomorrow’s production vehicles.

Starting next year, a specific category of “renewable energy”To give greater visibility to competitors using hybrid, electric, hydrogen-powered cars and trucks or other techniques that ensure a significant reduction in emissions.

The Dakar will start to target clean energy and electricity will be key.

The sporting regulations will be adapted to take into account the balance of performance, so that all projects remain competitive.

In 2026, all elite competitors of the Dakar car and truck categories They must compulsorily register vehicles that meet the new standard, which will set very low emissions.

Subsequently, the development of these technologies should also benefit amateur competitors so that they can, in turn, meet this requirement from 2030 if they want to be able to participate in the Dakar.

In 2030, all competitors in the Dakar car and truck categories will be required to do so with very low-emission vehicles.

Under the stars of Neom, north of Saudi Arabia, Sven Quandt, CEO of Q-Motorsport, the team responsible for the Dakar project for Audi, presented the project for a fully electric vehicle with the aim of participating with him in the Dakar 2022 with Audi Sport.

Eric Boudot, General manager of the company Green Corp Konnection, will present a hydrogen car for the Dakar 2023 with GCK Motorsport. That same year he was chosen by Cyril Despres and Mike horn to launch Gen-Z, his hydrogen car.

The Dakar Future plan will start to be implemented in 2022.

By last, Christophe gaussin, General Director of the Gaussin Group, has presented his H2 Road Truck, a hydrogen truck with which he hopes to start the Dakar 2022.

It was no accident that the presentation was made in Neom. There the “city ​​of the future”, In which there will be a revolutionary urban planning concept, sustainable, with 100% “green” energy.

Thus, the Dakar also guides the compass towards renewable energies, with a precise and forceful objective in favor of vehicles that, despite the most orthodox motor sport lovers, are advancing steadily along the green path.