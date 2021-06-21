Cows grazing in a Galician field. Europa Press

The cow’s milk sector, made up of some 12,000 farmers with a production of more than 7.5 million tons, has warned the Administration about the unfeasibility of the activity, as a result of the freezing and price reductions at origin and of the permanent increase in production costs, which causes the abandonment of almost 700 small and medium-sized farms every year. Complaints from the dairy sector are directed at large distribution, for cheap sales; to the industries, for imposing downward contracts, and to the Ministry of Agriculture, incapable of applying its star law, the Chain Law, by which it is mandatory that farmers receive, at least, prices that cover the costs of production.

Data managed by the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) estimate the losses in the campaign at 100 million euros due to the freezing of prices at origin and the increase in production costs, a chapter in which feed with a average rise of 15%, which is between three and four cents more per liter.

The sector denounces the position of the Ministry of Agriculture to delay the preparation and dissemination of the study on value costs in the chain, which is considered as the starting point to apply the provisions of the Royal Decree Law, approved a little more than a year ago. year, by which it was established that the prices at origin were at least the production costs. On the other hand, Agriculture has finally published the prices in the value chain for extra virgin olive oil.

In the dairy sector, according to the data managed by the Administration, the costs would be between 0.31 and 0.43 euros per liter of milk, with an average of 0.37 euros. The figure contrasts with the official prices received in recent times by farmers: an average of 0.33 euros per liter and around 0.30 euros in Galicia, the largest producing area. Both data collide with that of the community average, 0.36 euros. The sector, which is wondering what the Chain Law is serving for, has denounced the situation to the Agency for Information and Control of the Food Chain to take action on the matter.

Agaprol, one of the most important milk producer organizations, denounces that prices in the field are being established, not from the origin, but from the end of the chain, based on the prices set by the distribution on its shelves and that turns milk into a claim product. Mercadona, with a market share of almost 30%, is pointed out as the main responsible for setting prices for basic liquid milk below 0.60 euros, something that other distribution chains try to follow, which means that more than 40% of sales are between 0.55 and 0.60 euros per liter and that almost 30% are between 0.70 and 0.80 euros.

This scenario of prices in distribution resulted in a slight increase in the sale of liquid milk in the last year, until it surpassed for the first time the barrier of 70 liters per person per year and stood at almost 74 liters.

However, the sector criticized last autumn the decision of Agriculture to source Portuguese milk for distribution as food aid, while at the same time the same department was betting on requiring the origin in the containers to support domestic production.