In what were laborious meetings Between the different chambers that represent the dairy industry, an agreement was reached to offer the Government and ensure that exports are not blocked at a time when the ton of powdered milk reached peaks of US $ 4,000. Last 19, an agreement was reached between the Center of the Dairy Industry and the entities of SMEs such as Apymel and those that bring together cooperatives, to allocate 40 million liters of raw milk, 4% of national production, to the basket of essential prices that will remain frozen until the end of October. They suggested that this implies the departure of Maximum Prices of all products and companies in the dairy sector. Also establish a price revision tied by 15% to the evolution of diesel and another 15% to the wage guideline, with the option of automatic quarterly adjustment. Also, that the prices are not in the factory press, if not put in each of the branches or logistics centers of the supermarket chains and that the commercial sector offers special conditions, committing to receive independent invoices for those products that are reached in Careful prices, and that these are paid within 7 days of issuance without discounts or refunds. Another point is that those companies that are within this new Care Prices agreement agree to a scheme of “careful prices of industrial supplies”, through a complementary agreement that includes polyethylene, cardboard for packaging and tetra. They demand that more intense progress be made in the regulation of the Gondolas Law, “essential to guarantee that SMEs can enter large areas and that there is more competition.”

The Ad hoc Committee of International Private Creditors of Vicentin formed by six international financial institutions, IFC (International Finance Corporation), FMO (Development Bank controlled by the Dutch State), ING, Rabobank, Natixis and Credit Agricole advances in justice and its last step was the rejection of the report presented by the trustees of the contest. This Committee was joined by Banco Nación, the ACA cooperative and two unions representing the workers. The main observation is that “the Receivership endorsed that the company keeps its accounting in a legal manner; while the reports of the forensic auditors made in the file show with forcefulness that it is impossible ”. Thus, they point out that in the last financial reports before bankruptcy sent to its creditors, in July 2019, Vicentin reported the existence of inventories (accumulated merchandise) for US $ 714 million, while, when presented in bankruptcy, in February 2020, reported that same item at US $ 10 million. “In the same way, its sales credits went from US $ 252 million in July 2019 to only US $ 70 million at the time of its presentation in the call.” They also emphasize that in the valuation exercise “it does not even consider that Vicentin has a debt of US $ 1.6 billion today. “The Receivership concludes that, in its current conditions, the company’s equity is worth almost US $ 1.3 billion without considering such a liability.”

Although they recognize that the humor about Argentina abroad is very negative There are sectors that are attracting investment, especially in biotechnology such as Bioceres and companies of what are called deep tech or deep technology such as those that are sheltered by Cites, the start-up factory with its heart in Sunchales. In the case of Bioceres, they are launching a bond for US $ 150 million over five years for working capital aimed at enhancing the drought-resistant HB4 gene and refinancing its debt. The launch of the bond would be known in weeks and next to the possible announcement of Brazil of acceptance of HB4 in wheat and of China that it would accept it in soybeans. Bioceres is currently one of the stars of Wall Street. In the case of Cites, another injection of capital from Sancor Seguros is being prepared. And there are groups like the case of Ledesma in Jujuy that are investing in the digitization of processes and in special drones that allow them to know the profile of the soil at 80 centimeters in order to make an intelligent use of water in their 35 thousand hectares under irrigation. .

Entrepreneurs in these sectors seem to have a two-pronged strategy. On the one hand, through chambers such as Amcham or the Convergence Forum, they launch very harsh criticisms of official policy. But they maintain as interlocutors the ministers Guzmán, Kulfas, Gustavo Béliz and Sergio Massa who suggest that they “do not throw rubble” and that they help them in their role as evangelizers before the toughest sectors of the ruling coalition. Much of this will be discussed at the Idea Colloquium to be held in October half face-to-face and half virtual.

This April 30, the concession in the Argentine section of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway expires. And most likely an extension while the tender progresses. By the way, the waterway has awakened several environmental groups such as the Fundación Humedales / Wetlands International with a lot of echo in organizations such as the IDB or the World Bank. They insist that it carry out a strategic environmental evaluation that allows “to analyze this megaproject in a sustainable way, considering its environmental, social and economic aspects.” Through the Argentine section, about 70% of the country’s exports are transferred. The waterway to allow the passage of large ships dredges the bottom to make it deeper and widens the narrower passages. “These actions have been impacting the ecological integrity of the Paraná River Wetlands. It transports the raw materials that are produced thanks to the goods and services provided by wetlands ”, they maintain.