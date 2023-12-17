In Moscow, the daily snow cover record was updated again. So, its height is 38 centimeters, Mikhail Leus, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, reported on Sunday, December 17, in the Telegram channel.

“The height of snow cover in Moscow at the base weather station of the VDNH metropolis has decreased by 1 cm over the past 24 hours and is 38 cm, this became the highest value of snow cover height for December 17 in the entire history of meteorological observations,” he wrote.

According to him, the previous record was recorded in 1941, when the height of the snow cover was 36 cm.

Leus drew attention to the fact that a series of snow records has been continuing in Moscow for the third day. The first series of records lasted for six days – from December 4 to December 9.

“The highest depth of snow cover in the capital region is observed at the weather station of Moscow State University and in Kolomna and amounts to 45 cm,” the forecaster added.

At the same time, a yellow level of weather danger was declared in the Moscow region on Sunday due to strong winds and icy conditions.

The Hydrometeorological Center reported that Muscovites will expect clouds, sleet and ice on December 17. The air temperature will rise to +1 degree, they said.

The day before, December 16, weather forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecast center, Alexander Ilyin, said that cyclone Vanya, which hit Moscow, would subside by Sunday. Then it will go north and northeast and begin to gradually fade.