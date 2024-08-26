Ninety percent of workers at major companies in Mexico are in debt, according to the 2024 National Financial Wellbeing Report.

This means that only one in 10 employees is debt-free.

The study, published this month, reveals patterns in debt management among workers, including the influence of generational differences.

Baby Boomers are better at managing their debt compared to Millennials, which could be due to differences in life stages and financial responsibilities.

Millennials are the generation that spends the most money on debt, with a 14.8 percent share. This may be related to heavy borrowing and high living costs, according to the study by Invested, Vanguard, Great Place To Work and Amedirh.

In the management segment, one in five executives spends more than 50 percent of their income on debt repayment.

“This high level of indebtedness may be related to higher levels of consumption and life expectancy, but also to a lack of adequate financial planning,” the study explains.

Debts represent a financial obligation that must be paid in the future, such as loans, credit cards, mortgages and other types of financing.

Nationally, 48 percent of Mexicans are concerned about their debts piling up.

While for 16 percent of users, their level of debt is high or excessive, according to the latest Financial Health Survey conducted by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

“In addition to the stress that exists in the environment, people also have to deal with the anxiety of being able to cover their needs and having enough money, without considering savings for unforeseen events or other medium or long-term goals, and that is why we must generate knowledge about how to spend, save and invest in the right measure of our income,” urged Alfonso Marcelo, co-founder of MoneyFest.

