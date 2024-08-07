Mexico City.- After shouting for space to speak, two employees of the Judiciary questioned the reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In Saltillo, after marching through the streets with some 600 colleagues from Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Zacatecas, Diana Berenice López Gómez, secretary of the court, complained to Morena deputies and senators that the workers had not been taken into account.

“They are ignoring the workers of the Judiciary in order to reform our institution,” he protested.

“We believe that two months is too little time to approve such an important reform. We are not being given the opportunity to express the real feelings of the workers: we are the ones who have felt the budget cuts.”

Wearing a cap with the phrase “We Are All PJF” written on it, López Gómez said that the workers reject the elimination of the judicial career and the popular vote to elect judges.

“It is clear that with the vote of judges, magistrates, the professional aspirations of all of us who have been part of the PJ for more than 25 years will be cut short.

“It has been said that the judiciary is corrupt, but it is not. (…) The loss of the judicial career is the loss of judicial independence and we are against this,” he said.

The second worker to speak was José Guadalupe Méndez de Lira, who bluntly stated that the union repudiated the reform.

“We reject, let’s put it this way, the presidential initiative to reform the Judicial Branch of the Federation, and this is because it is based on a false premise: that the Judicial Branch is corrupt, full of nepotism, influence peddling, and that it is dedicated to defending only the privileged class and that it obeys power factors, (but) we completely reject it,” he said.

He also brought up the message given by former President Arturo Zaldívar on the occasion of his fourth report, which had maintained that there was “a professional career service free from nepotism and influence peddling. (…) today we have a different Judiciary, a transparent, honest, modest, diverse, independent justice system, closer and more humane than ever.”

“These are the words of a quality witness and I invite you to give him credit and not make him look like a liar,” he recalled.

#Daily #News #Ciudad #Juarez #Chihuahua #Mexico #World