Parral.- The Ministry of National Defense, through the Commands of the XI Military Region and 42nd Military Zone, held the “Weapons Destruction Ceremony” on the esplanade of the 76th Infantry Battalion located in Hidalgo del Parral, within the framework of the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity policy of the Federal Government.

Sedena reported that the purpose of this event is to render useless 186 long weapons, 102 hand weapons, 37,651 cartridges and 1,169 magazines of different calibers that were made available to the Mexican Army and Air Force, in accordance with article 88 of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives in force.

They reported that the aforementioned activity is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Systematic Operating Procedure for the Control, Destruction and Legal Use of Confiscated Firearms, which were inspected, disorganized and sectioned, giving certainty and confidence to society that the confiscated and destroyed weapons completely lost the characteristics and particularities for which they were created.

The event was led by various military, municipal and state commanders who attested to the massive destruction of this weaponry.

