The excessive increase in car accidents that have recently been recorded in Ciudad Juárez is a red flag that alerts us to the urgency that we must address. With the increase in accidents of 63% in the last two years, it is irrefutable that the streets of our city have become synonymous with danger and sometimes even tragedies. However, this crisis is not just a matter of numbers and figures, but the reflection of a problem that involves irresponsible drivers, a collapsed transportation system and corrupt traffic agents.

It is imperative to vigorously point out the recklessness of those drivers who, without regard for the consequences, drive at excessive speed, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, or who are distracted by their cell phones. These behaviors are not simple mistakes, they are conscious decisions that put at risk the lives of all of us who share the streets of this city. Every notification checked on the cell phone, every drink consumed before or while driving, every step on the accelerator of the car represents a potential death sentence for themselves and for others.

On the other hand, some public transport and maquila drivers are also guilty of irresponsibility, since behind the wheel of their large “touring vehicles” they behave as if they were the owners of the city streets. The arrogance with which they drive, attacking other cars, putting the lives of their passengers and pedestrians at risk, is simply unacceptable. At the time of an accident, they feel untouchable, since they are protected by the concessionaires who have monopolized and enslaved this public service; these individuals have known how to intimidate the state government in such a way that the law sometimes does not apply to them. Definitely, the authorities must be stricter and more vigilant to ensure that this mafia of drivers stops operating with impunity.

But we cannot talk about irresponsibility without mentioning the endemic corruption that corrodes the traffic system. Some officers become accomplices of these offenders. The practice of asking for and accepting bribes to let drunk drivers or those who violate traffic rules go is an open secret. This behavior not only erodes public confidence in institutions, but perpetuates a culture of impunity, which states in no uncertain terms that “nothing happens in Ciudad Juárez.” This systemic corruption must be rooted out, with severe sanctions for those who stain the uniform.

In addition to the above, we cannot ignore the fact that the number of vehicles in our city has increased dramatically, with more than 700 thousand cars currently circulating, not counting those with Texas and New Mexico license plates. This saturation inevitably increases the risk of accidents, making it even more urgent to take measures regarding infrastructure and road regulations. Ultimately, all border residents, from pedestrians to drivers, public and private, must become aware of our shared responsibility when traveling on the streets. But, above all, we need a culture of respect and responsibility that prioritizes life and safety over personal convenience and daily rush.

