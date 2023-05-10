They are not being easy months for Prince Henry of England. To the clear and evident distancing of him with his family after the publication of In the shadow, the memories that ended up breaking the little that united them, we must add the trial of which he is the protagonist for the alleged illegal collection of private information by British tabloids. It seems that after complicated months in which each of his movements have been analyzed with a magnifying glass, good and expected news arrives for him.

The group that owns British tabloids like The Mirror, the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), has apologized to Prince Harry at a hearing in London’s High Court. The youngest son of Carlos III claims to be the victim of illegal data collection by the director of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2011. He also defends that both his father and his mother, the late Diana de Gales and some of his ex-girlfriends suffered from this espionage. The Duke of Sussex affirms that it caused him “great anguish” and that it generated insecurity for both him and those around him.

Andrew Green, representing MGN, has explained in court that the publisher “apologizes unreservedly” for hiring a private investigator to obtain information and publish stories about Enrique. But Green says that, according to the publisher, of the 33 articles that the prince presented in court as evidence, stating that they had been obtained through illegal activities, 28 were not. In fact, the defender goes further and points to the royal family as a source of direct information about the current Duke of Sussex. “Many [artículos] they came from information released by or on behalf of the royal houses or members of the royal family,” he said, without giving names. The director, through his representative, admits that his group’s Sunday The Sunday People paid, in 2004, 75 pounds sterling (about 140 euros at current exchange rates) to a private investigator to gather information about Prince Harry’s conduct at Chinawhite, an exclusive nightclub in London’s Soho.

David Sherborne, Prince Harry’s lawyer and spokesman, absent at these hearings but who will have to be present at the trial to be held in the coming months, has exposed in court how MGN journalists booked a hotel in Bazaruto, a small island facing to the coast of Mozambique, where he was staying with his then partner, Chelsy Davy. This persecution ended with Davy breaking off her relationship with the prince because palace life was “not for her”. In addition to causing the breakup, this constant stalking by the media also distanced her loved ones: “Her circle of her friends became smaller and smaller. She completely lost numerous friendships, which led her to go through episodes of depression and paranoia, ”according to The Times.

During the hearing, Sherbone recalled the images of Enrique walking behind his mother’s coffin in 1997: “From that moment, as a teenager and in his time with the Army as an adult, he has been subjected to the most intrusive methods of obtaining personal information”. At the moment, it is unknown if the apology also implies financial compensation; we probably have to wait for the end of the trial in which the parties are immersed, in a couple of months.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court in London, on March 27, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth (AP)

Enrique is not the only familiar face that has sued the MGN group for these illegal activities. Others like the musician Elton John and the actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost have sued this and other tabloids. After confirming that these illegal wiretaps existed, spokesman Green argued this Wednesday that all of them are entitled to “appropriate compensation.”

The plaintiffs’ defense maintains that the group’s executives were aware at all times of the existence of these illegal practices of obtaining private messages to obtain exclusives but that, despite being aware of it, they did not take measures in this regard to stop it.

The hearing is scheduled to last seven more weeks. In fact, Prince Harry must go to the witness stand in the coming months, becoming the first member of the royal family to go to trial.