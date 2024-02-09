The group that owns the tabloid newspaper Daily Mirror has agreed to pay Prince Henry an additional £400,000 (almost half a million euros) to put an end to a legal battle that has been dragging on for more than four years. Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) was already sentenced last December to compensate the Duke of Sussex with 140,600 pounds (approximately 165,000 euros), after judge Timothy Fancourt considered it proven that journalists from his newspaper tapped and intercepted his mobile phone messages. of the son of Carlos III between 2003 and 2009.

Henry of England testified on the stand for two consecutive days last June. It was the first time in more than 130 years that a member of the British royal family personally took the stand at a trial, and for several hours those present at the hearing were able to listen to him describe the state of paranoia he reached when he felt continually spied on. .

This Friday, both parties have informed the judge of their willingness to definitively close their legal confrontation with an extraordinary contribution from MGN that will contribute to offsetting part of Prince Harry's million-dollar legal costs and increasing the compensation for damages imposed already at the end of last year. . “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which provides our company with greater future clarity to continue moving forward and leave behind events that occurred many years ago, for which we have already apologized,” said a company spokesperson.

The Duke of Sussex has other pending legal battles with various British media, such as the Daily Mail either The Sunand even with the British Home Office, for the decision to withdraw his escort when he is present in the United Kingdom, but after the victory he achieved last December – Judge Fancourt admitted that in 15 of the 33 press articles presented by Enrique's lawyers the information was obtained illegally—has closed the chapter related to the Daily Mirror. At least with his company that owns it, because the personal battle against the journalist who ran the tabloid between 1995 and 2004, Piers Morgan, has become even more bitter since December.

Morgan, who has a special dislike for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially Meghan Markle, and does not stop criticizing them every time they make the news, was not called to testify at the trial. Judge Fancourt, however, clearly implied in his ruling that both Morgan and other directors knew about the wiretapping. When Enrique demanded that the police and prosecutors open an investigation against the journalist, Morgan assured that the king's son “would be incapable of recognizing the truth even if it were stamped on his face tanned by the California sun,” and accused Enrique and his wife of trying to “destroy the British monarchy.”

The Duke of Sussex, through his lawyer, has reaffirmed his demand that justice proceed against Morgan. “We again demand that the authorities enforce compliance with the law and demonstrate that no one is above it,” said lawyer David Sherborne. “That includes Mr. Morgan, who as a director knew perfectly well everything that was going on, as the judge said. Even the company that hired him was aware that he could not call him to the stand to testify truthfully,” he said.

