Jaime, Alejandro and Álvaro were born in Seville on 9 December 1994. Their mother, Noelia Aguilar, was 24 years old. At 18, she had married Jaime Morillo, three years her senior and her boyfriend since she was 15. Noelia, named after the song by Nino Bravo, and Jaime, who was born in the German city of Nuremberg, where her family had emigrated, waited a few years before deciding to have children. “I stopped taking the pill on New Year’s Eve 1993 and in April I got pregnant,” says Noelia, “we wanted to have one child, but when they told me there were three, that’s when I started to worry. The pregnancy went well, but they were born at 32 weeks, and because they were so premature they had to spend more than a month in the incubator.” Jaime and Alejandro were in the same bag, but Álvaro came out later, suffered two cardiac arrests and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “They told me: ‘Don’t count on them, don’t count on them…’. So now that they are going to turn 30, I want to celebrate it in style, haven’t I told you that, José Antonio?”

It is an afternoon in early July. Noelia is sitting in a beach bar on Isla Cristina (Huelva), where she and her children spend long periods of time when they are not in their apartment in a neighbourhood of Seville. Next to her, the photographer José Antonio de Lamadrid nods. He met Noelia and her husband when the triplets had just turned 17: “My nephew is autistic and that year the autism association in Seville had asked me to take the photos for the calendar. They really caught my attention. Always together, always dressed the same, under the gaze of Noelia, who moved them gently and determinedly, as if they were the queens on a chessboard. I was immediately interested in making this reality known, the routine of a family with three autistic children, their everyday life. My first intention was to follow them for a year, until they turned 18. I proposed it to Noelia and Jaime and they said yes.”

—And he became one more member of the house —says Noelia.

“I only wanted to be another piece of furniture,” the photographer explains with a smile, “stay quiet in a corner, not attract attention, not be a nuisance and, above all, not disrupt their lives.”

From top to bottom and from left to right, Noelia Aguilar and her sons Jaime, Álvaro and Alejandro, about to turn 30. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid

Many years and many things have passed, and this afternoon, while her children walk along the shore — identical shirts, identical swimsuits, identical flip-flops — Noelia is recounting her life since those first months. “At first, the concern was that they would be saved, but once they were out of danger, I began to realize that not everything was resolved. Something was wrong with them. At five months they had already regained their weight and were very cute, but they did not respond like other children. I had nephews, and I compared, and I also knew that a child of x months already responds to certain stimuli, but mine did not even know how to suck on a bottle. I said it, but my whole family was against it: ‘You’re crazy, but look how cute they are.’ Even the pediatrician — oh, if only I met him again — insisted that it was normal for them not to pay attention to anything. He told me: ‘They relate to each other and do not need anyone else.’ Until they went to nursery school, at the age of two, nobody paid any attention to me… I’ll tell you something, even if you think I’m crazy: for me it was a relief to know what my children had. When they told me ‘they have an autism spectrum disorder’, I thought: OK, how do you eat this? What should I do? Then you can start working, and little by little you begin to understand and to understand them too. And you realise that when you asked them to turn off the light and they didn’t turn it off, it wasn’t because the children didn’t want to, but because they didn’t understand that order. Those were hard years, very hard. And I admit that I don’t know how I did it, but I did it.”

—You’re the journalist, right? Your name is Pablo Ordaz, right? You work for a newspaper, right?

-That’s how it is…

—And what day was he born?

—On July 11th…

—A Sunday —Jaime says almost immediately.

-It’s true!

—And do you have a son? What is his name? What day was he born?

—Alex. On February 26th…

—A Saturday. Your son Alex was born on a Saturday. And where do you live? What is the license plate number of your car?

From left to right, Álvaro, Alejandro, Noelia and Jaime, on an excursion to the village of Rocío (Huelva) in 2023. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid

Jaime, Alejandro and Álvaro have just returned from the beach. The one who reaches out his hand, who instantly calculates the day of the week that corresponds to a specific date and asks for details that he will never forget, is Jaime. As a child he was a car fanatic and, as Noelia admits, he is the one who worries her the most of the three: “Look, the autistic spectrum is very broad. There are characteristics that tend to be common – difficulties with communication and social relationships… – but then each person with autism is a world of their own. And I have a spectrum: mild, moderate and profound. People think that the one who makes me suffer the most is Álvaro, because he is the most dependent or the one who has behaviours that may seem the most inappropriate. But Álvaro, who is 88% disabled, is like a giant baby, and his needs are met: well fed, well cleaned, he sleeps in a proper bed… My son Alex is in the middle ground. He is a very calm, quiet child, capable of concentrating for hours on a puzzle with hundreds of pieces, a movie lover who memorizes the covers of movies… But Jaime, who is the one who has just spoken to you and who seems most adapted to social norms, is also the most aware of his limitations, and therefore the one who asks me the most difficult questions – if he can drive, if he has a girlfriend… – and I, who am his mother, who has not left them for a minute, do not really know what he thinks, how much he suffers…

The triplets greet, each in their own way, the photographer De Lamadrid, who for 12 years was present with his camera in so many moments of their life, in the schoolyard, at birthdays and excursions to El Rocío or the border of Portugal, on walks with the dogs through the neighborhood and also in more intimate moments, when they went to sleep in a large bed that they still share, or when their father shaved them in the shower… There, in that report that the Sevillian photographer titled Three three three + 12 and which has received a multitude of awards in Spain and abroad – including the DKV and the IPA – is the entire life of a family that draws glances when walking down the street or sitting down in a restaurant to eat, but that, behind closed doors, is simply a family. Noelia was struck by a phrase that a small child said many years ago to the then Princess Letizia: “I have a rare disease, but I am not strange.” And that is precisely what José Antonio de Lamadrid’s camera – always small, discreet, as willing to shoot as to remain silent when circumstances dictated it – has achieved with its 12 years of patience: to knock down the wall of prejudices stone by stone.

A walk with her mother and her current partner, Edmundo. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid

There is something that caught the photographer’s attention when the triplets were 17 years old and that continues to feed the curiosity of those who come across them on the threshold of 30. They are dressed the same, exactly the same, every day, at every moment. “I used to dress them in the same clothes when they were babies because they were very funny, but now they are the ones who do not allow to dress differently. To the point that, if one of them stains his underwear, they go home and change them all three. It is as if it gives them security, an identity, but it is a horrible job for me, imagine.” There is also a crucial character in the family’s history, and who appears in the first part of the photographer’s report, who is no longer with us. “There are two things that have left a big mark on me in life,” says Noelia, “one is obviously having my children. And the other is the death of my husband. He was a spectacular guy, always with a smile on his face. We had a fishmonger’s, and those who came in there and had no money did not leave without eating. Jaime even gave them oil so they could fry the fish. The loss of my husband was very hard. He went to bed at 1:30 and didn’t wake up in the morning. Suddenly one night you’re making plans with someone and the next day they’re gone. He was 47 years old.”

—And your children, who were 21 years old at the time, how did they experience their father’s death?

—I have not heard my children cry. My children do not cry.

Swimming in the pool, last July. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid Alejandro cleans the cutlery on the floor of Isla Cristina, in 2023. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid The celebration, in 2023, of the triplets’ 29th birthday. The family on a bus in Seville in 2012 (next to Noelia is her husband, Jaime, who died in 2015). Jose Antonio de Lamadrid Jaime, Álvaro and Alejandro play with their Pomeranian dogs, which their mother raises. Jose Antonio de Lamadrid Alejandro, holding the hand of a classmate, at school in 2012.

The other night, on the terrace of a restaurant near their house, the triplets returned alone from buying ice cream. Alvaro, as if he were a small child, took off his shoes and scattered the sand in the middle of them. Jaime, who since his father died has taken on the role of protector of his brothers, approached the table where his mother was having dinner and suddenly said:

—We are at the La Ambrosía restaurant and my father is no longer here, right, Mom?

—No, he’s not here, my dear, do you miss him?

There are a thousand questions that Noelia doesn’t know the answer to, so many mysteries of her children’s souls that she will never be able to solve. She says that there is one thought of her husband that she keeps very much in mind. “One day we went to a program on medical topics that was on television and they asked Jaime what would become of our children when we were gone, and he answered: ‘I’m not a fortune teller, I can only tell you that I’m giving my children quality of life today, but I can’t live bitterly with the agony of wondering if something happens to me.’ That phrase stuck with me, and when I get scared I remember it. And I try to apply it.”

Noelia speaks very quickly, with her face, with her hands, and above all with her eyes, which bind the interlocutor with no possibility of escape. From time to time she relies on a curse word, or a string of them, which in her mouth and at the right moment give the sentence the precision that a linguist would wish for himself. Other times she lets slip some sentences. “My children are autistic, but not stupid.” “Where my children don’t enter, I don’t enter.” “I trust them more than people in general.” Sentences —and those who have a relative with autism will understand this better— sculpted during almost 30 years of analyzing the looks of her children and also those of others, of preventing the unexpected reaction of her triplets and the counter-reaction of the rest, of listening to diminutives that to her ears sound worse than an insult. “Poor my children…? Poor them!” Suddenly, the infernal music from the beach bar gives way to the Happy Birthday tune and Noelia warns: “Excuse me, but I think I’m going to get emotional.” And the strong woman, that masked warrior from a while ago, makes you an accomplice to an old suffering: “It’s a bucket of cold water, Pablo, because you say, damn, my child is going to be autistic for the rest of his life, and what you want is for your child to be blond, handsome, a child like the others.” And Noelia, who hasn’t stopped smiling, drops some big tears to the sand while the sun continues to hit her face and the music starts playing again and one doesn’t know what to say or where to look, whether to leave or stay to see if the rainbow appears.