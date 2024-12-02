A study recently published in JACCthe flagship journal of the American College of Cardiology, and presented at the 2024 American Heart Association Sessions by experts from Massachusetts General Hospital (USA), has determined that Spending more time sitting, reclining or lying down during the day may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (ECV) and death.

Specifically, more than approximately 10 and a half hours of sedentary behavior per day was strongly related to future heart failure (HF) and cardiovascular death (CVD)even among people who met the recommended levels of exercise.

Step by step

Among the 89,530 study participants, The average age was 62 years and 56.4% were women. All of them presented data from a traixial accelerometer worn on the wrist and that it recorded the movement for seven days. The average sedentary time per day, surprisingly, was 9.4 hours.

After an exhaustive follow-up of eight years, 3,638 individuals (4.9%) developed incident atrial fibrillation, 1,854 (2.1%) developed incident myocardial infarction, 1,610 (1.84%) developed indecent myocardial infarction, and 846 (0.94%) died from cardiovascular causes.respectively.

Explanation

“Our findings support reducing sedentary time to reduce cardiovascular risk, as 10.6h per day marks a potentially key threshold linked to greater insufficiency cardiac and mortality cardiovascular“, he clarified Shaan Khurshida cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-senior author of the study.

And it is that lack of physical exercise is a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). To promote heart health, current guidelines recommend more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.

To take into account

However, research experts say exercise is only a small part of total daily activity, and current guidelines do not provide specific guidance on sedentary behaviorwhich represents a much higher percentage of daily activity.

Yes, despite the evidence that it is directly related to the risk of CVD. Almost certainly, a longer follow-up period could provide more accurate data on habits and activity patterns.