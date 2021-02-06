The third wave of the coronavirus shows symptoms that it is finally subsiding in the Region of Murcia after this Friday the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health confirmed a decrease in both the number of new cases of Covid-19 detected as in hospitalized patients, both in the plant and in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The consequences of the high number of infections that were registered in the Region during the month of January, of course, continue to be noted in the number of deaths, which rises above twenty one more day as a total of Friday was recorded of 23 fatalities of Covid-19 in the Community. It is about 13 women and 10 men of 94, 94, 90, 89, 89, 88, 87, 87, 87, 86, 85, 85, 83, 83, 83, 82, 80, 75, 74, 71, 69 , 67, 64 years. Twelve of them were from Cartagena, nine from Murcia and one from Molina de Segura and Mula.

The fatalities of Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia They now amount to 1,228.

Although the number of daily deaths continues to be very high, the other epidemiological indicators are beginning to consolidate the trend towards the end of the third wave. This is indicated by the number of new cases of coronavirus detected, 343, which together with the 4,673 PCR tests carried out in the last 24 hours show a positivity rate of 7.34%, lower than the previous day and slowly approaching the 5% barrier recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an indicator to consider a pandemic wave controlled.

During the last 24 hours, the number of hospitalized patients also decreased, from 922 to 876, 46 fewer. The number of people admitted to the ICU stands at 165, eleven less than the previous day, giving a slight respite to the critical units of the hospitals in the Region of Murcia.

Of the 8,699 people who are currently diagnosed with Covid-19, the rest, 7,823, are in home isolation.

Since the health crisis began, the Region of Murcia has counted 98,292 cases of coronavirus, with a total of 88,365 people being discharged, 915 of them in the last 24 hours. The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 840,926 PCR and antigen tests and 94,382 antibody tests.