Every year, thousands die in rail accidents in India. Despite investments in infrastructure expansion, the number of disasters remains high. Train accidents, deaths, injuries and tragedies. Indian Railways (IR), calling itself “the nation’s lifeline,” struggles with a crumbling rail network and outdated track systems.

India’s railway system is among the oldest in the world. It was built over 160 years ago under British colonial rule. Around 11,000 trains run daily on the 68,000-kilometer rail network, whose expansion and modernization has been neglected for decades.

Therefore, accidents occur regularly. According to official data, more than 850 people were injured in the disaster that occurred last Friday in the eastern state of Odisha. Nearly 300 people lost their lives.

Over the past 30 years, nine of the world’s 37 biggest rail accidents have occurred in India. One of the worst accidents happened on June 6, 1981 in Bihar, India, when a train derailed while crossing a bridge and fell into the Bagmati River. More than 750 people lost their lives.

Even beyond major catastrophes, fatal accidents on the tracks are part of everyday life in Indian rail transport. According to media reports, a total of 16,000 people died in 18,000 train accidents in the country in 2021. Among the main causes are collisions of trains and people on the tracks.

Fourth largest rail network in the world

At nearly 68,000 kilometers, India’s railway network is one of the largest in the world. For comparison: Germany has 33,000 kilometers of track, Russia has 85,000 kilometers, China 109,000 kilometers and the US, which has the largest rail network in the world, has 148,000 kilometers, according to the World Bank (2021 data). ).

However, the largest number of passengers carried are from Japan. According to the International Union of Railways, Japanese trains carried just over 24 million passengers a day in 2019, and that’s on a network of just 30,000 kilometers.

In India, the world’s most populous country, 13 million people use the railway every day.

Billions for modernization

The New Delhi government has launched a major rail network restructuring program in recent years. In February 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the country would invest over US$32 billion in rail infrastructure.

According to information from the International Railway Journal, this includes the purchase of 400 rail cars and the installation of an anti-collision system (Train Collision Avoidance System T-CAS) to prevent accidents. The construction of more than 100 new cargo terminals is also planned.

In addition, several Asian Development Bank (ADB) loans will electrify 640 kilometers of rail network and duplicate 840 kilometers of single-track lines. Signaling systems will also be modernized.

Biggest employer in the country “Indian Railways (IR) is the backbone of the Indian economy,” according to a forum for investors in Indian railway bonds held on May 22nd. With 1.4 million employees, IR is the largest employer in the country. “With the size and gradual privatization of services in the rail industry, demand for stocks and bonds will increase.”

The Prime Minister of India, Narenda Modi, inaugurated last February the first section of the 1,386-kilometer high-speed line between New Delhi and Mumbai.

The day after the Odisha disaster, Modi announced that he would compensate the victims of the train accident. Relatives of the dead should receive the equivalent of R$ 12,000, the injured, the equivalent of around R$ 3,000. However, the announcement was not well received by everyone. Many criticize the decades of neglect of India's most important means of transport.
























