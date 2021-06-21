A blogger from Dagestan said that they want to kill him because of the photo on Instagram. He spoke about the threats in his TikTok-account. Later, the user’s video was deleted.

“I live in Dagestan and I want to show why they want to kill me. I just posted a picture. The hunt for this is now open to me, and so, have a good day, everyone, ”wrote the Dagestani. In the video, he showed screenshots of correspondences with threats and insults he received in direct, as well as a photo that he posted on Instagram the day before. There is a superimposed filter with butterflies and skin glow in the frame.

Earlier in Dagestan, security forces stormed a refuge for women who escaped from violence. Chechen woman Khalimat Taramova, who was detained in a shelter, was forcibly taken to Chechnya. According to human rights activist Svetlana Anokhina, the police and unknown men “dragged her by the legs and arms, hit her several times and dragged her and several women out of the shelter.”