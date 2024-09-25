Since 2010, Dacha has vehicles in its range bi-fuel petrol/LPG and in July 2024 it surpassed the million units sold with this power supply. In Italy they were delivered 370,000 vehiclespowered by LPG. Currently, the 75% of Dacia drivers chooses LPG power, although hybrid options are gaining popularity. The best-selling LPG model in Italy is the Sander (50% of sales), followed by Duster (40% of total LPG in 14 years).

DACIA with LPG engine, engine features

Since 2020, Dacia has introduced the bi-fuel engine called ECO-G100a 3 cylinder turbo 1000ccwith a maximum torque of 170 Nm starting from 2,000 rpmwhich guarantees versatility and high performance. This engine, optimised to run on LPG, offers an increase in 10 HP and 10 Nm compared to the petrol version, improving the overall efficiency of the vehicle.

On Dacia the petrol and LPG bi-fuel engine is called ECO-G100

Another significant advantage is the 10% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to equivalent petrol engines, while fine dust emissions are reduced by 90%. Previously, the LPG it was present on the 1.600 naturally aspirated engine, which was much less brilliant.

How the petrol/LPG bi-fuel engine works

The operation of the bi-fuel engine is simple: The vehicle can operate on both petrol and LPGwith two completely separate tanks, each with a capacity of approximately 50 liters (in the Jogger model, the LPG tank is 40 litres).

The switch between the two fuels can take place manuallyat the driver’s request, or automatically when the LPG tank becomes empty, in which case it switches to petrol mode without interrupting the engine operation.

The LPG button to switch from petrol to LPG and vice versa

The kit is installed by first factory plantas is the case with petrol engines, and is specifically designed to run on LPG. The LPG tank is positioned in place of the spare wheelwithout reducing fuel tank capacity or compromising trunk space.

LPG Engine Advantages

The ECO-G100 engine is also economically convenient. LPG is one of the cheapest fuel on the marketin Italy costs less than half of gasoline. In September 2024 the average price of LPG it’s included between 0.726 and 0.747 euros per litre (no logo 0.709), allowing significant savings at each refueling. An additional benefit is represented by the greater autonomythanks to the presence of two tanks, one for petrol and one for LPG.

The Dacia GPL reaches a total autonomy of approximately 1,400 km

For example, the Duster LPG model can achieve an overall range of approximately 1,400 kmDacia LPG cars are covered by a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty, like all Dacia models in the range.

