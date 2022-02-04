We’ve said it before: the perfect Duster for us is a white one with black plastic bumpers, small steel rims and large off-road tires. But we would also agree with this Dacia Duster Extreme. At least as a rental car during a trip to Iceland – we name just a few.

The Dacia Duster Extreme is a new version of the sympathetic off-roader. It doesn’t have a powerful winch, new differentials or a rough bull bar, but it does have orange details. Oh, and a hands-free key card. The orange details can be found on the grille, mirror caps, roof racks and on the boot lid. You will also find them inside. Normally we don’t pay close attention to these kinds of ‘special performances’ because they are usually not exciting. But the Duster itself is so cool that we can’t possibly ignore a version called ‘Extreme’.

The price of the Dacia Duster Extreme

The new version is based on the Prestige, which already has nice things like automatic air conditioning and parking sensors. No, not so special in this century, but don’t forget which brand we are talking about – and what price. The Dacia Duster Extreme costs 23,700 euros in the Netherlands. Then you have the version that runs on LPG and petrol, with 100 hp and a manual gearbox.