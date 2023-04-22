The Czech Ministry of Defense proposes to deliver a dozen more tanks, which have been modernized in the country, to Ukraine.

Ukraine has already obtained 37 armored fighting vehicles, which were modernized in the country, in a project funded by the United States and the Netherlands, and it is scheduled to obtain another 90 tanks.

And the Ministry of Defense announced this news on its website, after a meeting of a defense contact group at a US air base in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday, according to the Czech Radio Prague today, Saturday.

The ministry added that the Czech Republic is ready to discuss the establishment of a maintenance and repair center for Ukrainian heavy military equipment, in the state company “VOB” in Moravia, and a number of private companies.

The Czech parliament on Friday approved legislation to raise defense spending to 2% of GDP from next year, with the measure gaining the support of the liberal conservative government and the largest opposition party.

The measure, which is consistent with NATO policy, must still be approved by the Senate.