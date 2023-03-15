Czech Jakub Kovarzh, who played in the KHL, compared bonuses in Russia and Europe

The goalkeeper of the Prague “Sparta” Jakub Kovarzh, who played for the club of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) Avtomobilist, compared the size of bonuses in Russia and Europe. This is reported Sport.cz.

“In Russia, they gave good financial rewards for reaching the playoffs, so I could afford a car. A title with Sparta would not have brought me this, ”Kovař said. He also noted that now he needs to come up with something to motivate himself.

Kovar played in the KHL from 2013 to 2021. With the exception of the 2016/2017 season, in which the Czech represented Severstal, he played for Avtomobilist throughout this time.

