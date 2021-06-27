First big surprise of the Eurocup. The results of the group stage gave the Netherlands a clear candidate for a semi-finalist place. In theory, he had the easy way out. In the round of 16 he had to deal with the discreet Czech Republic and in the quarterfinals against Denmark or Wales, yesterday it was confirmed that it would be the Danes. He will not get to play. The selection directed by Frank de Boer is the first big, the first favorite to go home, the first fallen country that will not conquer the European empire. He has fallen with 10 for the expulsion of De Ligt, and for two goals against.
The match started in two fateful minutes of the second half. Malen launches an auto pass, is alone against Vaclik and does not shoot. Try to cut with a jog to the side that senses the goal and takes the ball. A couple of minutes later, Sevcik and De Ligt bid for a ball. The center-back was the last man. He slips and deflects the ball with his hand. The referee whistles yellow. The earpiece is touched, the alarms go off. The VAR acts. Manifest goal chance. Red card. The Netherlands collapses. The velvet revolution breaks out in Budapest.
The expulsion of De Ligt gave wings to the Czechs who began to grow and seek the rival goal. They dominated the Dutch, who were beaten, and in the end they had a prize for set pieces. Holes finished at the far post, alone, with the goalkeeper at the opposite post. Czech jubilation explosion. Bell and goal.
The Czech Republic advanced fearlessly through the Dutch ranks. He was not intimidated and continued to damage the wound. He did not step back, but allowed the Netherlands to advance lines. They fell into the trap. Counterattack and Schick, the scorer, the national hero, scored the second. Sentenced party.
The Czech Republic celebrated the move to the second round, Spain celebrated the humiliation of Van der Vaart. The former Real Madrid and Betis player, the Dutchman who could not reject Andrés Iniesta’s shot in the World Cup final, criticized the Spanish team’s football before the last day of the group stage. Now your selection has been eliminated. Twitter was not long in exploding. Just a few minutes after the first goal, Van der Vaart sneaked onto the trend list. At the time of this article’s publication, it’s second on the trend list… and moving up.
