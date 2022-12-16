Advisor to the Acting DPR Kimakovsky: Czech Republic plans to start production of UAVs for Ukraine

In the Czech Republic, it is planned to establish the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky, reports RIA News.

“They understand that on the territory of Ukraine it will be fired upon by ours, and they are now deploying the production of drones there and hiring Ukrainians right in the Czech Republic,” Kimakovsky said.

He noted that taking into account the energy problems on the territory of Ukraine, it is not possible to deploy any production of weapons there. Such objects become targets for Russian strikes.

On December 9, it became known that Germany would transfer additional Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine worth a total of 182 million euros. The system shoots down attacking drones or cruise missiles with 35mm munitions.