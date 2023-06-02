The Czech Republic will demand money from Russia for the lease of land for the placement of diplomatic buildings

The Czech Republic will require Russia to pay for the lease of land on which diplomatic buildings are located – in particular, for land where the complex of residential buildings on Schweigerova Street is located, as well as the Orthodox Church of St. Ludmila. Writes about it TASS.

In total, we are talking about 59 land plots with a total area of ​​49.2 thousand square meters. They are said to contain objects that are not used by the Russian embassy for diplomatic purposes.

On May 17, the Czech Republic canceled the decree on the transfer of land plots in the republic to the USSR for free use. The authorities intend to apply to the Russian side with a demand to pay for the lease of land plots, which, allegedly, have not been used for diplomatic purposes during the previous three years.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the demand by the Czech authorities for rent, “and even retroactively,” resembles “extortion at the state level.”